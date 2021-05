After months of speculation, tentative release dates and leaks, Nike has finally introduced the highly anticipated Nike SB Dunk Low What The P-Rod. This latest collaborative project between Nike SB and Paul Rodriguez will be centered around the Nike SB Dunk Low with a “What The P-Rod” theme. Few athletes ever receive the honor of having one signature shoe – Paul Rodrigues has 10. Paying tribute to his longstanding lineage, this Nike SB Dunk Low incorporates details from memorable colorways of each of those styles. What you end up getting is an eclectic tapestry celebrating the rich stories behind every material, graphic and hue that we’ve seen over the course of P-Rod’s run with Nike SB.