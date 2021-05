With an ending as explosive as that of ‘Mare of Easttown’ episode 5, everyone is bound to have many questions. Is Colin dead? Who Killed Erin? What is John up to? Well, we were curious about the same things that you are. After all, this limited series, led by an ensemble cast that includes Kate Winslet, Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson, and Jean Smart, has really gripped all of our imaginations. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.