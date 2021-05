Start spreading the news. That’s something New Yorkers probably are getting tired of hearing. But that’s also what Google wants to tell us as it is opening a flagship Google Store in the city that never sleeps. It will be the tech giant’s first ever physical store in the world. The doors are not open yet but they will be soon. The Google’s Store location will specifically be in Chelsea so if you live nearby, do watch out for the grand opening. When? This coming summer.