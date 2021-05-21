newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘the Love of My Life’ After Disney Day Out With Kids

By Lex Briscuso
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDNNb_0a73QJOg00
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram; Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

L-bombs everywhere! Travis Barker called girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian “the love of my life” on Thursday, May 20, just one day after the happy couple was photographed enjoying a family day out at Disneyland with their kids.

The Blink-182 rocker, 45, shared a series of snapshots of himself and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, holding hands on a merry-go-round, as well as photos of his three children, 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama. He captioned the pictures, “Happiest Place On Earth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mIPV_0a73QJOg00
Instagram

Kourtney commented on the post, “Happiest,” and included a red heart emoji, to which Travis responded, “With the love of my life.”

The lovebirds sparked romance rumors in January after spending time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later. In the four months the Poosh founder and the drummer have been a couple, things have become more serious between them — so much so that a proposal from Travis appears to be “imminent,” an insider told Life & Style in April.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source gushed over the reality star’s romance. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Since going public with their love, the dynamic duo has been spotted packing on the PDA and enjoying romantic trips one-on-one and with their kids. The mother of three even gave the musician an “I Love You” tattoo in May. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider added. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, recently told In Touch that she doesn’t “care” if the couple walks down the aisle. “I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” the 46-year-old told the outlet in May. “I’m not jealous of them. I don’t think about them. I don’t care about them. I’m in a relationship with [Matthew Rondeau] and, you know, we’re doing our own thing … If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means.”

As for Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick — with whom she shares three children: 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — a second insider previously revealed to Life & Style that “he’s very protective over Kourtney, but ultimately, wants to see her happy.”

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Love Of My Life#Love Disney#Poosh#Life Style#Pda#Family Day#Kids#Daughter#Romance Rumors#Star#Happy#Pictures#Romantic Trips#Things#Palm Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 15, Says She’s ‘Cut Off Family’ Amid Feud With Mom Shanna Moakler

Alabama Barker is taking more shots at Shanna Moakler. The 15-year-old took to TikTok on May 16 to hint that she’s ‘cut off’ her mom amid their family drama. Alabama Barker, 15, accused Shanna Moakler, 46, of being an absent mother last week — and this week she revealed to her TikTok followers that she’s “cut off family” amid the on-going feud with her mom.
Celebritieshola.com

Khloé Kardashian is back to business after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Khloé Kardashian might be in the middle of another cheating scandal but that isn’t about to stop her money, honey! Khloé has stayed relatively silent on Instagram since the not-so-shocking allegations that prolific lover Tristan Thompson cheated on her with an Instagram model, again. Many think the Kardashian has been posting “cryptic” quotes on social media but she hasn’t commented directly on Sydney Chase’s allegations that she was hooking up with Tristan from November 2020 until she found out he was still in a relationship. Nevertheless, the businesswoman has a Good American drop to promote and a partnership with Ipsy and has been back to regular programming on her Instagram story.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Amid Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler Accuses The Kardashians Of 'Destroying' Her Family

The Kardashian-Jenners are familiar with relationship drama, usually the variety that labels their partners as cheaters. But with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s steamy relationship coming to light, sis Kim Kardashian is now being leveled with cheater accusations by Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. In fact, she is accusing Kim, Kourtney and Travis of “destroying” her family in the process.
Florida StateWHAS 11

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Pack on the PDA at His Show in Florida -- Watch!

Just when we thought Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship couldn't get any cuter, the lovebirds' latest date night is giving us all the feels!. Over the weekend, the two couldn't seem to help themselves from packing on the PDA at MGK's concert in Jacksonville, Florida. "We're back," the "Bloody Valentine" singer captioned an Instagram video of him rockin' out on guitar. Meanwhile, Fox took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the two sharing a sweet embrace after the show.
CelebritiesKTVB

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Reveal Why They're Worried About Scott Disick in New 'KUWTK' Clip

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are worried about how Scott Disick will handle Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians coming to an end. In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of the hit reality show, the sisters discuss Scott's future, and why he may have a hard time coming to terms with change. Kourtney, 42, and Scott, 37, share three kids together -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.
Celebritieseminetra.com

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian feud again – Hollywood Life

A preview of the next episode of “KUWTK” shows that tensions are rising just a year after Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are physically replaced. Kim Kardashian And Kourtney Kardashian There are some words in the next May 20th episode of Keep up with the turmoil of the Kardashian family.. A preview of the episode aired on May 13 shows a drama between Court and Kim. “You have a reputation for corrupting people,” Kim tells Courtney, and her sister replies, “Kim, shut up f ***.” In confession Chloe Kardashian “We all have the ability to be negative and we should want to change,” he says.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Why Kourtney May Be Getting More Popular Than Her Sister Kim

Lately, Kourtney Kardashian of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been in the news for her love life, amongst other things. Overall, the news about the reality TV star has been positive and relatable to fans and audiences. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian has somewhat fallen out of the public eye after her divorce. Kourtney may now be surpassing her starlet sister.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘Giving Their Relationship Another Shot’ After 2019 Split

It’s official! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together and “giving their relationship another shot,” a source tells In Touch. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, who share daughter Stormi Webster, are “seeing where it leads,” adds the insider. “They’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill.”
CelebritiesTyler Morning Telegraph

Kendall Jenner pranked her family with fake engagement news

Kendall Jenner pranked her family by telling them she was engaged. The 25-year-old model is currently in a relationship with Devin Booker, and recently decided to play a joke on her family when she called them to pretend the couple have taken the next step in their romance. Kendall was...
Chicago, ILPosted by
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Best Photos of Psalm, Chicago, Saint, & North West Growing Up

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage may no longer be intact after her Feb. 2021 divorce filing, but their family will continue as they raise their four kids: their eldest daughter North West, age 7, eldest son Saint, age 5, daughter Chicago, age 3, and baby son Psalm, somehow already age 2. Viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (or even casual fans of the Kar-Jenner clan) will know the importance of keeping family close when it comes to mom Kim, and her well-documented life in photos has given us a front row seat to how all that family time with her four kids plays out.