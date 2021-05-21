Betsy Smith joins the Right Question Institute as executive director
The Cambridge-based Right Question Institute, or RQI, announced that Betsy Smith has joined the organization as executive director. Smith brings more than 30 years of experience as a nonprofit director and educator and will take over executive leadership from Dan Rothstein and Luz Santana, RQI’s co-founders and long-time co-directors. Though stepping down from their executive roles, Rothstein and Santana will remain at RQI as co-directors of the institute’s Democracy-Building Program.www.wickedlocal.com