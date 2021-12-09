Deals: save up to $147 on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, plus $45 off AppleCare

The Nintendo Switch houses a 4310mAh battery that offers around 4.5 to 9 hours of battery life (for the V2 model, the V1 model lasts about 2.5 to 6 hours). That's if your Switch is brand new, since it's well known that lithium-ion batteries deplete over time. If you're planning to solve this issue by getting an external battery (power bank), there are two things to keep in mind: capacity and charging speed. In terms of capacity, 10,000mAh power bank will triple your total battery life, and a 20,000mAh power bank will increase it over five-fold. In terms of speed, these power banks feature USB Power-Delivery, a fast charging standard that's supported by the Nintendo Switch. These USB-PD power banks deliver up to 18W of power, which happens to be the same amount as the official Switch dock and AC adapter. That means that you'll be able to fully charge the Nintendo Switch even while you're actively playing a game. Anker is also the most reputable third-party power bank brand on the market. The only caveat? These deals only last through the end of today.