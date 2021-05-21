newsbreak-logo
Why Is Leah Remini Going Back To College?

By Ashley Moor
The List
The List
 3 days ago
Actress Leah Remini's latest triumph proves that it's never too late to pursue your dreams. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 50-year-old revealed that she had been accepted into an associate's program in liberal arts at New York University. Remini hints at the reason why she never received a college education prior to becoming an actress in her post. "For someone like me, a person who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life, coming from a cult and a family who didn't value an education, this is a very big day for me," Remini wrote in the caption. "This didn't come easy. This is one of the last chunks of my life that I am taking back for myself from Scientology. It took a lot for me to take this step, for fear that I was not smart enough, not worthy enough, not able to do the work that will be required, my age."

