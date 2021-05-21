Why Is Leah Remini Going Back To College?

If the Night Court reboot happened to fall through it’s fair to say that some folks wouldn’t be too disappointed. As negative as that might sound, one has to at least give thought to the idea that Night Court was created at the right time and had the right cast of characters to make it work, and while Melissa Rauch, who would be playing the daughter of Harry Stone and taking his place, might be loved by many people, she’s still not Harry. The fact that so many people are on board to create one reboot, remake, or revival after another is a little tiresome at times, even if some of the attempts really aren’t that bad. But there is a select group of ideas that continues to grow that would be better off being left alone, a collection of movies and TV shows that were great in their time but should be allowed to rest. Night Court is among their number and for a good reason since it featured a cast that was put together with some of the most unlikely costars, but also those that managed to work together in a way that was comedy gold. The core cast of Harry Anderson, John Larroquette, Markie Post, Charles Robinson, Richard Moll, Selma Diamond, and Marsha Warfield, who came in after Selma, was great in a way that kind of defies easy explanation since they helped to create a show that was undeniably funny and didn’t pull a lot of punches. One has to remember that it was also created at a different time when some of the material that’s considered risque at this time due to a number of different factors. But trying to bring any of that back, since John Larroquette appears ready to head back to court, feels like a mistake in the making.