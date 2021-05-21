This Is The Exact Lipstick Shade Monica Wore On Friends

After more than a year of teasing — including initial hints in 2019, official confirmation in 2020, a first teaser a week ago and a full trailer a couple of days back — Friends: The Reunion will finally hit screens this month. HBO's US streaming platform HBO Max has gotten the gang back together, reuniting Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow to chat about orange couches, smelly cats and whether a couple is on a break. And, in just-announced news, Australian viewers will be able to get their own hefty dose of 90s sitcom nostalgia at the same time as folks in America.