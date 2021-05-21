newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

This Is The Exact Lipstick Shade Monica Wore On Friends

By Adam England
Posted by 
The List
The List
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let's face it, the "Friends" cast were and always will be style icons. From Jennifer Aniston's generation-defining hair (and various different outfits) as Rachel, to Lisa Kudrow's sometimes unconventional dress sense as Phoebe, the gang's style is part of the reason for the show's continued success. The 1990s vibe gives off a certain feeling of nostalgia, especially as we come up to 30 years since the show first aired, in 1994.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lipstick#Vibe#Nostalgia#Mac#Hbo Max#Sky News#Friends#Dress Sense#Style Icons#Sitcom#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosthebrighterside.news

'Friends' fans rejoice - you can now book a sleepover in Monica and Rachel's apartment

Booking.com and The FRIENDS™ Experience are giving fans an ultimate sleepover with two officially sponsored stays at this once-in-a-lifetime experience turned overnight accommodations in New York City. With re-creations of the beloved television series’ set - guests will relive Ross’ infamously doomed sofa pivot, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliners after playing some foosball, explore newly added original props and costumes from the show and much more. It will leave guests gasping: OH. MY. GAWD!
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Friends

Courteney Cox's Harsh Memories of Dancing in the Friends Fountain Will Ruin Its Magic for You. ﻿Courteney Cox Proves She’s the Ultimate Monica in Hilarious Nod to Her Friends Character. April 16, 2021. April 14, 2021. April 7, 2021. April 7, 2021. David Schwimmer Reveals Exciting News About the Friends...
TV & Videosconcreteplayground.com

The 'Friends' Reunion Special Will Be There for You on Binge Next Week

After more than a year of teasing — including initial hints in 2019, official confirmation in 2020, a first teaser a week ago and a full trailer a couple of days back — Friends: The Reunion will finally hit screens this month. HBO's US streaming platform HBO Max has gotten the gang back together, reuniting Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow to chat about orange couches, smelly cats and whether a couple is on a break. And, in just-announced news, Australian viewers will be able to get their own hefty dose of 90s sitcom nostalgia at the same time as folks in America.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Friends star Jennifer Aniston stole one of Monica's dresses from the set

Jennifer Aniston has admitted to stealing one of Monica's dresses from the set of Friends, and she still wears it today. Speaking about souvenirs they all pinched from the show, the Rachel Green actress said: "A dress that Monica wore – I went into her line of clothes and I pulled it out, and I still have it and wear it to this day."
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Lucy Liu Wore the Chunkiest White Platforms in the Rain

An unexpected downpour wasn't going to get Lucy Liu down. A week after she spoke about how her role in Charlie's Angels normalized Asian representation in movies, she shared an outfit post from an outing in New York City that showed off a pair of chunky white Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals. Rain or shine, she paired the shoes with a short, coral-print, long-sleeved dress and an umbrella.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Friends Reunion: Lisa Kudrow shares what fans can expect and which guest star floored her

Lisa Kudrow has revealed what fans can expect from theFriends reunion special – and which guest star shocked her.The actor – who portrayed the eccentric Phoebe Buffay throughout the series – was speaking ahead of the highly anticipated special due to air next Thursday (27 May).Friends: The Reunion will see the stars of the hit sitcom get back together for a one-off instalment. The cast members will not appear in character.“It’s completely unscripted,” Kudrow told The New York Post. “It’s us seeing each other and they rebuilt the sets on [the show’s original Warner Bros soundstage] Stage 24. It’s...
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Just When Exactly Was the Friends Reunion Filmed, Anyway?

After seemingly endless delays, the Friends reunion is finally here! Debuting this month on HBO Max, the special will reunite the original cast of the iconic sitcom, finally together after several delays in filming. The main cause of the delay is pretty simple: the COVID-19 pandemic kicked in last year just before the originally planned filming dates. So when did they end up filming after all?
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Friends reunion finally gets UK air date – how to watch

After much speculation, fans of Friends can finally rest easy as the reunion is coming to the UK and Ireland. Sky TV and its streaming service NOW have announced the special will be available to watch from 8pm on Thursday 27 May – the same day that HBO Max will air the show in the States.
TV & Videoswomanandhome.com

Lisa Kudrow reveals the celebrity that left her completely starstruck during Friends: The Reunion

There's not long to wait until Friends: The Union hits screens, with the much-hyped special coming to HBO Max on May 27. The whole gang will be back together again, along with a host of other celebrities making some exciting guest appearances. Among the confirmed for the reunion are David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, and Reese Witherspoon—to name just a few! (Remember Reese's appearance in the show as Rachel's spoilt and bitchy sister...21 years ago?)
MoviesIGN

How to Watch Friends Reunion in India

HBO Max recently dropped a trailer for the much-awaited Friends reunion. After the trailer dropped, many Friends fans in India wondered whether they would be able to watch it in the country. Zee5 has announced that the Friends reunion will be streaming in India exclusively on its platform. Friends Reunion...