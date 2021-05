Don’t look now, but the Ottawa Senators are one of the hottest teams in the NHL with an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 games. That’s right, the same team that started the season 2-12-1 has finally started to play the way coach D.J. Smith has been preaching. While the record to start the season is atrocious, some say they had been a tough team to play against all year. Notably, Auston Matthews mentioned they were a good team after his now division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs lost their first game to the Senators. As the team is eliminated from playoff contention this year, Sens fans will want to know what pieces they have for the bright Ottawa Senators future ahead.