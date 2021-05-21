Motorcycle: Returning Rider Course

Refresh your riding skills with this course that combines the elements of the Basic Rider Course in one day. This program consists of the online MSF Basic eCourse to address basic motorcycle knowledge, with a 1 day hands -on instruction. Prior to class you will need to complete the e-Course online and print a completion certificate. Bring your eCourse certificate, full finger gloves, long sleeve shirt or jacket, long pants, and sturdy over-the ankle footwear to class. Helmets and eye protection must be worn and will be provided if you do not provide your own. You will not be allowed to ride without this equipment. Riders must be qable to balance a bicycle to participate in the riding portion. If you possess the basic skills but have not been riding for a while, this course is for you. This class includes a knowledge and skills test and may allow you to receive your motorcycle license without having to drive your motorcycle at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Motorcycles are provided for use during this courses, however, personal motorcycles may be used if they meet requirements. This course does have a written and a riding skills test. If student is under 18 years of age they must register in person at Hawkeye's Cedar Falls Center with a parent or legal guardian.