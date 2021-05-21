newsbreak-logo
CEO Tim Cook testifies in Epic Games v. Apple trial

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple CEO Tim Cook is testifying Friday in the Epic Games v. Apple trial, answering questions from both Apple and Epic lawyers and offering a recap of the Cupertino company's arguments. Cook will be on the stand for a total of an hour and 40 minutes. Though his testimony likely...

appleinsider.com
Businessglobalcompetitionreview.com

Apple of discord: The Tipline for 24 May 2021

Antitrust trial testimony often lives up to the hype, if only because the bar is usually set quite low. That was not the case on Friday when expectations were high as Tim Cook took the stand to defend the iPhone manufacturer’s iOS ecosystem. Apple's chief executive did not disappoint. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’s challenging questions for Cook provided more than enough material to land a courtroom-sketched-version of the two above the fold of Saturday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal.
Businessadexchanger.com

Tim Cook Pushes Back Against Epic Games; Xandr’s Future Is Unclear

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Move over Epic, it’s Tim’s turn. The Apple CEO had his say in federal court on Friday as part of a lawsuit Epic filed after its hugely popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store last year for flouting Apple’s requirement of a 30% cut of in-game revenues. Epic is arguing that Apple runs its store as an illegal monopoly because iOS devices don’t allow alternative payment systems. Cook pushed back, saying that opening up the iPhone to rival app stores would hinder users. And (shocker) he also said Apple isn’t a monopoly. Per the Wall Street Journal, Cook emphasized Apple’s commitment to security and privacy and his belief that third-party developers with their own app stores aren’t motivated to match the level of user protection that Apple provides with its App Store. Apple faces increasing threats from lawmakers and regulators around the world who’re examining the power it has over third-party software developers. Epic isn’t the only one ripping into Apple – business mogul Barry Diller blasted the company over its App Store fees in an interview with CNBC, saying that his companies, and others like them, are “overcharged in a disgusting manner.”
EconomyGamasutra

Tim Cook: Third-party payments on the App Store would be a 'terrible' idea

Apple CEO Tim Cook claims allowing App Store developers link to their own third-party marketplaces and payment systems would be a "terrible" idea. As reported by Bloomberg, Cook was called to the stand last week during the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple trial and was asked to outline why Apple is reluctant to give its developers and users more freedom when it comes to spending.
BusinessThe Verge

Tim Sweeney concludes Epic v. Apple trial by repping fried chicken

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney is a man who says what’s on his mind, even if it’ll ruffle a few feathers. And apparently the first thing on his mind, following today’s closing remarks in the Epic v. Apple trial, was chicken dinner. Winner winner, wishful thinking? Perhaps. After all, Fortnite competitor...
Macworld

WWDC 2021: How to watch Apple unveil iOS 15, macOS 12, and more on June 7

Updated 05/24/21: Apple has announced that WWDC will kick off with a keynote address at 10am PT on Monday, June 7. After pushing it back by several weeks due to the pandemic last year, Apple has announced that WWDC will return to its normal spot in early June. The conference will be held June 7-11 and will once again adhere to an all-online format that is free for all developers.
ComputersMacRumors Forums

New MacBook Pro Models Coming at WWDC, Suggests Leaker

New MacBook Pro models are coming at WWDC, according to leaker Jon Prosser who has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans. Prosser provided no additional information, but there are new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook Pro lineup since 2016.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Apple v. Epic: What each side proved throughout the historic trial

Under stern questioning from Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, the federal judge who will decide the bench trial, Epic scored points lifting a curtain on the massive profitability and sway of the App Store as well as flaws in its review process. Meanwhile, Apple highlighted the broad competitive landscape of digital ecosystems, its industry-standard commission fee, and developers' overall satisfaction with the App Store.
TechnologyCult of Mac

Apple details plans for WWDC 2021

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled for June 7, and on Monday the iPhone-maker revealed that the all-important keynote address for WWDC 2021 will be held at 10 a.m. PDT on that day. This is almost certainly when they wraps will come off the next major upgrades for iOS, macOS and the company’s other operating systems.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

There may be a problem with Apple’s pricey Hermès’ AirTag range

Apple products have always cost a premium, but they’re also some of the best-made devices and products that you’ll find. Most of the time, at least. 9to5Mac points out that all three of Apple’s Hermès AirTag Key Rings and Luggage Tags are listed as “Currently Unavailable” on Apple’s website, regardless of which option users try to select. It also cites a reader who suggests a quality issue could be to blame.
Businessmediapost.com

Tim Cook Defends App Store Policies

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday defended the company's tight App Store policies, telling a federal judge that the company's rules for apps benefit consumers as well as developers. At the start of his four-hour long testimony, Cook told U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland that the...
Technologydvrplayground.com

Tim Cook CEO of Apple says threat profile of iPhone justifies App Store.

A government judge on Friday barbecued Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook about whether the iPhone producer’s App Store benefits from engineers, for example, “Fortnite” creator Epic Games are legitimized and whether Apple faces any genuine cutthroat strain to change its methodologies. Cook affirmed for over two hours in Oakland,...
Businessthechestnutpost.com

Apple vs. Epic Trial Is Like ‘High Stakes Poker:’ Wedbush’s Ives

May.21 — Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman discuss the courtroom battle between Apple and Epic Games after Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stand and defended his company’s business practices. They speak with Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology."