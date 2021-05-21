Oprah Winfrey Shares What She Really Thinks Of Meghan And Harry Speaking Out
Following the massive success of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Harry announced he would reunite with Winfrey for a new documentary project (via Page Six). The pair will lead the mental health series, "The Me You Can't See," which premiered on May 21st on AppleTV+. In a trailer for the series Prince Harry said, "All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain. Being able to say, 'This is what happened what happened to me,' is crucial.'"www.thelist.com