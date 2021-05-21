newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Oprah Winfrey Shares What She Really Thinks Of Meghan And Harry Speaking Out

By Samantha Coulter
Posted by 
The List
The List
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the massive success of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Harry announced he would reunite with Winfrey for a new documentary project (via Page Six). The pair will lead the mental health series, "The Me You Can't See," which premiered on May 21st on AppleTV+. In a trailer for the series Prince Harry said, "All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain. Being able to say, 'This is what happened what happened to me,' is crucial.'"

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#British Royal Family#Princess Diana#Interview#Paparazzi#Duke Of Sussex#Documentary#Royal Family Matters#Emotional Pain#Trailer#Criticism#Success#Onlookers#March#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmentq95fm.net

Apple TV+ announces Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry series debut date

Apple TV+ announced Monday that “The Me You Can’t See,” a multi-part documentary series from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will premiere May 21 on the streaming service. According to a news release about the series, “Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry guide...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Oprah Winfrey reveals to Rob Lowe the question she most regrets asking

In an interview on Rob Lowe's Literally! podcast, Winfrey recalled asking Sally Field about her ex Burt Reynolds early on in her career. "My big mistake: I asked her, 'Does Burt sleep with his toupee on?'" Winfrey said. "I even say now, I cringe to even think that I asked that question. But I asked it because the producers are like, 'You have to ask, you have to ask, you have to ask. That's what everybody wants to know.' And so I asked it, and she went cold on me. She shut down, and I could not get in again."
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health Docuseries Sets Premiere Date on Apple TV+. Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s mental health docuseries The Me You Can’t See is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 21. The show will debut two months after Winfrey’s bombshell CBS…. Oprah Winfrey to...
Mental Healthvideoageinternational.net

Oprah Winfrey And Prince Harry Premiere ‘The Me You Can’t See’ On Apple TV+

Apple TV+ unveiled The Me You Can’t See from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The Me You Can’t See sees Winfrey and Prince Harry lead discussions surrounding mental health and emotional well-being. The multi-part documentary series features high-profile guests alongside a range of people living with the challenges of mental health issues.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry Set To Launch Docu-Series, Here's What We Know

In a powerful transatlantic alliance, media mogul Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are set to launch an Apple TV+ documentary series. "The Me You Can’t See," which premiers on May 21, centers around the two hosts and guests, who share personal stories about struggles with mental and emotional health. According...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Prince Harry Calls Royal Life ‘The Truman Show’ & Shares He Wanted Out Before Meghan Markle

Long before Meghan Markle came into his life, Prince Harry knew he had to get out of the spotlight, saying that his Royal life was like being an animal in a media ‘zoo.’. “For me, prior to meeting Meghan [Markle], it was very much a case of, certainly connected to the media, that anger and frustration of ‘this is so unjust,’” Prince Harry said when speaking to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Thursday (May 13) episode of their Armchair Expert podcast. While many have seemingly blamed Meghan, 39, for Harry’s decision to step down as a Senior member of the British Royal family (“Megxit,” anyone?), the 36-year-old son of Princess Diana shared that this departure was a long-time coming. Harry said that his life as a royal was like “a mix between ‘The Truman Show’ and being in a zoo.”
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Oprah Winfrey Defends Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After People Criticize The Couple For Talking About Their Personal Life, Says 'Privacy Doesn't Mean Silence'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry always have Oprah Winfrey in their corner! The couple — who have given several interviews over the past few months — has been criticized for wanting privacy, yet they still talk about their personal life on numerous occasions, but the talk show host defended her pals' decision.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Harry and Meghan appear in powerful trailer for duke’s mental health series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared as part of an emotionally-charged trailer for Harry’s mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey. Harry says in conversation with Winfrey: “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”
Celebritiesfilmdaily.co

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever return to their royal life?

It doesn’t seem likely that Prince Harry or Meghan Markle will be returning back to their old royal life anytime soon. In the recent Apple TV documentary series all about the married couple, Prince Harry has stepped forward to accuse his family of neglecting and forcing him into silence. However, the thirty-six-year-old has finally decided to stand up and speak for what’s right. Let’s take a look at what that entails here.