SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw man died of gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, May 23 on the city’s west side, according to a news release from the Saginaw Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 3 a.m. Sunday at Durand and Pleasant streets. They found 42-year-old Demethic Dequan Warren in the street with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to the release. Warren died at the scene.