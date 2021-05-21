discovery+ Greenlights Raucous Renovation Romp "Trixie Motel" Starring Drag Royalty Trixie Mattel
Drag superstar Trixie Mattel, who has taken the world by storm with her outrageous sense of humor and vivacious, retro-kitschy style, is venturing into uncharted waters with newly greenlighted discovery+ series, Trixie Motel. In the eight hour-long episodes coming to the streaming service in 2022, Trixie will face the reality of having invested her life savings into a rundown motel in super-trendy Palm Springs, California. However, with help from her boyfriend and co-owner, David, among other fabulous helpers, she will take on the massive renovation. During the series, Trixie and her team will tackle a commercial kitchen, pool area and seven uniquely themed motel rooms to create the ultimate drag paradise.www.pressparty.com