discovery+ Greenlights Raucous Renovation Romp "Trixie Motel" Starring Drag Royalty Trixie Mattel

One thing i did right before we went into last year’s long quarantine was a pottery class at the row dtla’s still life ceramics. i’d never done pottery before and i found it to be both so relaxing and very creatively rewarding at the same time. i’ve been longing to get back into it, and hope to soon, so when i saw leanne ford’s new home pottery studio i got very green with envy. featured on domino, leanne has taken an old henhouse on their historic Pittsburgh property (where she’s recently moved back to with her family) and turned it into a rustic, funky and very charming pottery studio of her very own. photographed beautifully Pittsburgh-based interiors and lifestyle photographer and stylist Erin Kelly, i love the idea of having a space of my own just like this. leanne did a whole lot of clean-up (watch here!) but left the historic bones and gave it her signature super style. for more, follow @leannefordinteriors on instagram and check out the full inspiring story on domino.