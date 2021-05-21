newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

discovery+ Greenlights Raucous Renovation Romp "Trixie Motel" Starring Drag Royalty Trixie Mattel

pressparty.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrag superstar Trixie Mattel, who has taken the world by storm with her outrageous sense of humor and vivacious, retro-kitschy style, is venturing into uncharted waters with newly greenlighted discovery+ series, Trixie Motel. In the eight hour-long episodes coming to the streaming service in 2022, Trixie will face the reality of having invested her life savings into a rundown motel in super-trendy Palm Springs, California. However, with help from her boyfriend and co-owner, David, among other fabulous helpers, she will take on the massive renovation. During the series, Trixie and her team will tackle a commercial kitchen, pool area and seven uniquely themed motel rooms to create the ultimate drag paradise.

www.pressparty.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trixie Mattel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenlights#Commercial Kitchen#Fantasy#Fun Home#Celebrity Style#Celebrity Fans#Episodes#Discovery#Hgtv#Discoveryplus Com#Discoveryplus#Trixiemotel#Motel Rooms#Renovation#Digital Surprises Fans#Grit#Wigs#Storm#Streaming#Super Trendy Palm Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & Videosblackchronicle.com

Lil Jon To Star In His Own Home Renovation Show | Celebs

That’s right, Lil Jon is slated to star in his own property renovation show on HGTV. According to Page Six, the program will be called Lil Jon Wants To Do What? and will follow the Atlanta-based rapper as he “offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Shore News Network

New Season of Hot Mess House aires June 17th on HGTV

Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen will deliver more life-changing home transformations for disorganized clients suffering from clutter and messiness in a new season of HGTV’s Hot Mess House. Six fresh one-hour episodes, premiering Thursday, June 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will spotlight Cassandra as she tours the unruly spaces with her clients and identifies their personalized organizing style. As she helps them clean out, Cassandra also will advise how to best manage the underlying emotional attachments that often lead to over-cluttering. Together with builder and craftsman Wendell Holland (Beach Cabana Royale and Home Town Takeover), they will update the rooms with customized renovations to set up the homeowners for tidy success.
TV & VideosPosted by
Apartment Therapy

You Could Spend the Night in This “Friends”-Styled Apartment for Under $20

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With two bedrooms, a huge living room, a balcony for parties, large closets, and rent control, could Monica Geller’s apartment in Manhattan be any more enviable? Only if you add in the Central Perk sofa and one of Joey and Chandler’s recliners. And thanks to a new opportunity coming to Booking.com, this “Friends” dream can be your reality (even just for one night).
DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

A “Friends” Apartment-themed LEGO Set Will Soon Be Here For You

The highly anticipated “Friends” reunion, which was delayed due to COVID, has officially wrapped shooting, but sadly, no release date has been announced yet. If you can hardly wait for the reunion special — where the cast will catch up, share behind-the-scenes stories, and revisit the iconic sets — you’re in luck: You can bring Monica’s purple apartment and more to life with LEGOs.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Peacock orders unscripted shows starring Paris Hilton, JoJo Siwa and Ed Helms and Randall Park

Hilton will star in Paris in Love, a reality show documenting her marriage to venture capitalist Carter Reum. Siwa will star in The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution. It follows “momager” Jessalynn Siwa and her pop superstar daughter JoJo Siwa as they create and launch a brand new group featuring “the most talented kid triple threats." Helms and Park will co-host True Story, based on the acclaimed Australian series True Story with Hamish & Andy. The six-episode series will feature everyday Americans sitting down with Helms and Park to share their most “extraordinary and unbelievably true stories for the first time.” Their stories will then be re-created by other actors and comedians, giving them their own biopic experience.
Imperial, CAthedesertreview.com

Imperial teen creates on-camera awkwardness in national commercial

IMPERIAL — Joseph Shelton, a home-schooled Imperial resident looking to go into his senior year at Imperial High School this fall, recently co-starred in a nationally televised commercial that is “Scorchin'” the YouTube views counter. The Pringles potato chip brand’s Pringles Scorchin’ 15-second commercial has over 5 million views on...
Designsfgirlbybay.com

pottery studio of my dreams.

One thing i did right before we went into last year’s long quarantine was a pottery class at the row dtla’s still life ceramics. i’d never done pottery before and i found it to be both so relaxing and very creatively rewarding at the same time. i’ve been longing to get back into it, and hope to soon, so when i saw leanne ford’s new home pottery studio i got very green with envy. featured on domino, leanne has taken an old henhouse on their historic Pittsburgh property (where she’s recently moved back to with her family) and turned it into a rustic, funky and very charming pottery studio of her very own. photographed beautifully Pittsburgh-based interiors and lifestyle photographer and stylist Erin Kelly, i love the idea of having a space of my own just like this. leanne did a whole lot of clean-up (watch here!) but left the historic bones and gave it her signature super style. for more, follow @leannefordinteriors on instagram and check out the full inspiring story on domino.
TV Seriesromper.com

Bluey! Season 3 Will Be Coming To Disney+

Get ready for more wackadoo because Bluey is bringing another season of hijinks to viewers in the United States. BBC Studios and Disney have just confirmed plans to air a third season of the award-winning animated Australian children’s show on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. Best of all, Season 3 of Bluey will also be available to stream on Disney+. Don’t get too excited just yet though — we may be waiting a bit until new episodes of Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chili’s adventures are ready to watch on repeat.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Ryan Serhant Gets Renovation Spinoff Series (Video)

Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” franchise is adding a new limited series spinoff centered on Ryan Serhant’s multimillion-dollar home renovation. Set to premiere on Thursday, June 3, “Million Dollar Listing: Ryan’s Renovation” follows Serhant and his wife Emilia as they “gut the newly acquired 7,900 square foot home to create the home of their dreams with enough room for their big Greek family.”
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Interior Designer Mikel Welch Turned This Cluttered Office Into a Cozy Hangout

At this point, many of us who have switched to remote work have carved out some kind of space (or corner/nook/table) to be — or at least try to be — productive in. But what was first created out of temporary need has now become a long-term, perhaps permanent situation, and many WFH offices need a style-meets-function refresh that make it really feel part of home.
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

HGTV: What is David Bromstad's ethnicity? Fans wonder if host is Asian

HGTV host David Bromstad is fronting My Lottery Dream Home. Since the new season began to air, fans have wondered what his ethnicity is. Clients are shown three luxury properties – which usually look postcard picture-perfect – by David, who helps them find their dream places to live. He may...
CelebritiesPosted by
Dirt

Kristen Schaal Upgrades to All-New Los Feliz Contemporary

With her career on the indomitable upswing, it’s no surprise that longtime standup comic-turned-successful Hollywood actress Kristen Schaal (“Flight of the Concords,” “Bob’s Burgers,” the voice of Mabel Pines in “Gravity Falls”) has opted to improve her residential circumstances. Late last year, the Colorado native sold her “starter” home in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood for $1.9 million to a non-famous married couple.
Real Estatedailyhive.com

A look inside: $21.9 million mansion from Firefly Lane (PHOTOS)

If you think the house at 5240 Marine Drive looks familiar, you’re not wrong. The West Vancouver mansion played host to actors Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as the latter’s home in the hit Netflix’s series Firefly Lane. Up for sale by Royal LePage, the sprawling Tudor-style home can be...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Michael Dorn Returns as Worf in New Star Trek: Legends Ad

There is little doubt that fans have been hoping to see Worf's return in the Star Trek Universe. Interestingly, it looks like Michael Dorn is back as the popular Klingon. However, it isn't for any of the current shows. Worf is back to promote the new game Star Trek: Legends.
MoviesThe Sun US

What Netflix movie will Lindsay Lohan star in?

LINDSAY Lohan just announced her return to acting since she ruled the screen in the early 2000s. Netflix has announced the production of a new movie starring Lohan. Lohan is slated to star in a yet-to-be-titled holiday Netflix romantic comedy. According to Logline, Lohan will play a “newly engaged, spoiled...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Project Greenlight

‘Project Greenlight’ Returns as HBO Max Series With Issa Rae. Project Greenlight is turning on the cameras again. The filmmaking competition/docuseries is returning as an eight-episode HBO Max series, with Insecure co-creator and star Issa Rae taking over…. Film Independent Forum: Effie Brown on How Shame and Money Can Bring...
BusinessSuperHeroHype

Disney Settles Royalties Dispute With Star Wars Authors

Disney Settles Royalties Dispute With Star Wars Authors. Last fall, sci-fi novelist Alan Dean Foster made waves when he published an open letter claiming that Disney hasn’t been paying him royalties for his Star Wars and Alien books. His allegations caused an uproar throughout the fan community, and eventually got the hashtag #DisneyMustPay trending on social media. But now, the studio is finally taking steps to make things right. According to the #DisneyMustPay task force (via BleedingCool), Disney has agreed to compensate not just Foster, but other unpaid writers as well.