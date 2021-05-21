Mercedes-AMG in the Driving Seat for IWC Pilot's Watch Chronograph Edition

In this current age of vintage reissues, many brands across the watch industry are dedicated to capturing the heritage and feel of bygone eras in modern designs. For brands with extensive back catalogs, this can take the form of reinterpreting classic past models, but a lack of longevity hasn’t stopped younger brands from participating in the trend as well. For a brand without its own vintage models to draw on, however, this can take one of two forms. The young brand can ape the style of another brand’s vintage design, attempting to interpret a recognizable watch in its own way, or it can aim to create something that emulates the feel of a certain time period without referencing any particular watch. Relative newcomer Szanto has made a specialty out of this second approach, taking loose, retromodern interpretations of stylistic periods for its stable of vintage inflected sports watches. The latest in this line is the Desert Sands series, a line of chronographs blending new and old influences that aims to capture both the feel of ‘40s military chronographs and the spirit of the British Army’s “Desert Rats” in their fight across North Africa during World War II. The new Szanto Desert Sands line is a loose and playful take on mid-century military watch themes, offering solid durability and finishing at an accessible price point.