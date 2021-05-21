newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Mercedes-AMG in the Driving Seat for IWC Pilot's Watch Chronograph Edition

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIWC and longstanding partner Mercedes-AMG have collaborated on a new titanium chronograph, a first in the brand’s Pilot’s Watch collection. The 43mm watch, featuring a carbon fiber weave dial, silver sub dials and IWC’s 69385 calibre automatic column wheel chronograph movement enters the collection permanently rather than a limited edition.

hypebeast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iwc#Mercedes Amg#Amg#Limited Edition#Monaco#Iwc#Pilot S Watch#Mercedes Amg#Tag Heuer#Grand Prix#Chronograph Edition#Collection#Silver#Brand#Carbon Fiber#Driving#Grey#Time#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

Armored Mercedes-Benz S600 Heads to Auction

Early examples of the W140-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class aren't easy to find with minimal mileage—and rarely are they armored examples used by royalty. As the W140 marks its 30th anniversary this year, the S-Class of the 1990s is now a collector's item, especially when it comes to rare examples from Europe's coachbuilders.
Carsdlmag.com

TAG Heuer introduces special edition Green Chronograph to its Carrera collection

Contributing to the luxury shades of green trending the horology industry, TAG Heuer unveils the special edition Green Carrera to join the watchmaker’s much celebrated Carrera Sports Chronograph watch collection. Named after the legendary Carrera Panamericana race, TAG Heuer’s Carrera series as the brand says “was born on the racetrack...
Lifestylehiconsumption.com

Zenith Celebrates Cohiba’s 55th Year With A Cigar-Inspired Chronograph Watch

Fine cigars and luxury watches go together like, well, we’re not exactly sure what. But they’re both expensive, they both carry a certain air of prestige, and they both figure into the new Chronomaster Open Cohiba 55th Anniversary Edition from Zenith. The Swiss watchmaker’s latest limited edition chronograph marks the...
Home & GardenMotorTrend Magazine

Holy Hofele! This Custom Mercedes-AMG G63 Should Be in a Music Video

Hofele Design, a German company that has been in the automotive design and engineering business for 35 years, specializes in producing components and concepts exclusively for the Mercedes-Benz brand. It also builds complete bespoke Mercedes-Benz vehicles, as exemplified by a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 that it recently created for a customer.
Carsmotor1.com

Sinister-looking Brabus 800 is Mercedes-AMG E63 S tastefully done

Let's face it – tuning is a hit or miss affair, especially with the existence of some companies that don't have any clue of the true meaning of restraint. But with all the available tuning firms worldwide, you can trust that the German tuner Brabus will make a tasteful creation.
Carscarthrottle.com

What It's Like To Drive A 1971 Mercedes 600 Pullman

My heart sinks as I discover that the very first thing I’ll need to do after taking to the wheel of a Mercedes ‘W100’ 600 Pullman is perform an extremely awkward three-point turn. Oh, and said manoeuvre needs to be done amidst a sea of expensive exotics. And some large, ill-placed plant pots.
Lifestyleuncrate.com

Bell & Ross Bellytanker Chronograph Negroni & Spritz Watches

Green Super-LumiNova lights up the hands and indices above this watch's visible PVD black heart. $6,400+. The hypercar-inspired timepiece features an aerodynamic teardrop design and in-house movement. Lord Jones CBD Body Lotion. Infused with CBD, the Lord Jones Body Lotion restores the skin with a rich, cooling formula. Each bottle...
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: E61 BMW M5 Touring vs Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG vs Audi RS6 Avant

There’s quite a bit of hubbub about the new BMW M3 Touring, what with it being the first M3 Touring of all time and all. However, it’s absolutely not the first ever wagon the M Division has made. In fact, it’s made a couple and one of which is a bit of a fan favorite — the E61 BMW M5 Touring. For BMW fans, the E61 M5 Touring is a holy car, one that cannot be criticized. However, was it actually as good as we remember?
Lifestyleablogtowatch.com

Szanto Debuts Desert Sands Chronograph Watch Series

In this current age of vintage reissues, many brands across the watch industry are dedicated to capturing the heritage and feel of bygone eras in modern designs. For brands with extensive back catalogs, this can take the form of reinterpreting classic past models, but a lack of longevity hasn’t stopped younger brands from participating in the trend as well. For a brand without its own vintage models to draw on, however, this can take one of two forms. The young brand can ape the style of another brand’s vintage design, attempting to interpret a recognizable watch in its own way, or it can aim to create something that emulates the feel of a certain time period without referencing any particular watch. Relative newcomer Szanto has made a specialty out of this second approach, taking loose, retromodern interpretations of stylistic periods for its stable of vintage inflected sports watches. The latest in this line is the Desert Sands series, a line of chronographs blending new and old influences that aims to capture both the feel of ‘40s military chronographs and the spirit of the British Army’s “Desert Rats” in their fight across North Africa during World War II. The new Szanto Desert Sands line is a loose and playful take on mid-century military watch themes, offering solid durability and finishing at an accessible price point.
Home & GardenPosted by
Motor1.com

This Watch From AMG And IWC Is Made Of Titanium And Carbon Fiber

Mercedes-AMG is a brand that includes more than just high-performance automobiles. Since 2004, the company has worked in partnership with the Swiss company IWC Schaffhausen, the famous watchmaker, and the two have a new wristwatch available that’s perfect for the stylish AMG drivers out there. It’s called the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG,” and it’s available today for $9,100.
Carsbenzinsider.com

Long Live the Mansory Mercedes-AMG G63 Viva Edition!

Over the years, the works of Mansory have garnered polarizing reviews from automotive enthusiasts due to its wild take on tuning. On the other hand, being different is almost certain to attract attention just like what it did with the Mercedes-AMG G63 Viva Edition. The latest build of Mansory for...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Reveals All-New Lightweight Bodyshell

With a few exceptions such as the Mazda MX-5 Miata and the oddball Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible, the mainstream convertible is pretty much dead. Even luxury marques are cutting down on the number of cabriolets as the popularity of the segment has significantly gone down in the last 10-15 years. Take for example Mercedes and its decision to retire the SLC due to dwindling sales.
Lifestyletimeandtidewatches.com

VIDEO: The Longines Avigation BigEye Chronograph is a blue dial pilot’s watch with retro swagger

We’ve seen a bit of a heritage binge in the watch industry with vintage-inspired timepieces becoming a dominant trend throughout the marketplace. You might think the end of this trend is on the horizon, but when you appreciate how deep some manufacturers’ archives are, you start to realise that the fun has only just begun. Longines, for example, is a brand with an immense watchmaking history and a vast catalogue of retired designs ripe for revival. But what can be even more interesting than a 1:1 recreation of a vintage reference is a reinterpretation that leverages the framework of the past, but ushers it into a newer build and aesthetic. Longines has done exactly that with the Longines Avigation BigEye Chronograph, blending a historical chronograph reference with an on-trend blue dial and modern titanium case.
Carstflcar.com

The New Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster Takes A Clean-Sheet Approach, Including Its Aluminum Chassis: News

Mercedes is currently developing the new SL roadster. It’s been a mainstay in the German automaker’s lineup for nearly 70 years. Dating all the way back to 1954 with the original 300SL, the next-generation model is on the way, and Mercedes is taking a clean-sheet approach to its design. That goes right down to the sheet metal, and the company showed new photos illustrating the composite aluminum chassis for this brand new ‘R232’ model, set to go on sale before the end of this year.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC43

For driving enthusiasts, nothing satisfies like a sports car—but the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 and GLC63 crossovers come close, and they requires no compromises for passengers or space. Underneath their suavely styled sheetmetal are adaptive suspension, all-wheel drive, and powerful twin-turbo engines that provide wicked acceleration and unnaturally sporty handling for an SUV. But there are choices; numerous manufacturers, ranging from Porsche to Jaguar, offer high-performance crossovers that compete with these two swift Mercedes-AMG models.
CarsCNET

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT43 4-Door review: Almost fantastic

When Mercedes-AMG launched the GT 4-Door Coupe in 2018, the US got two V8-powered GT63 models and a superb inline-6-powered GT53. Europe also got a cheaper, less-powerful GT43 that seemed like it wouldn't make sense in the US. But for 2021 the GT43 is now available Stateside, and it feels like a proper AMG… mostly.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG GT 73e Spied Blasting Around The Nurburgring

Mercedes-AMG is gearing up to unleash some of its most fearsome models yet. Among these are the S63e and S73e, the high-performance versions of the S-Class. Making use of typically brawny AMG V8s bolstered by electric motors, they will be stupendously powerful. But another model to wear the '73e' badge is the upcoming AMG GT 73e. Teased earlier this year alongside the AMG One hypercar, it should be a wickedly quick machine. As is often the case with performance cars like this one, the AMG GT 73e is being honed at the Nurburgring and has just been caught in a new teaser video and wearing minimal camouflage.
Carshypebeast.com

Brabus Equips Mercedes-AMG's GLE 63 S and GLS 63 S With 800 HP V8s

There’s no slowing down Brabus (pun intended), as the German tuning arm has just launched not one, but two reworked SUVs from Mercedes-AMG: the GLS 63 S 4MATIC+ and the smaller yet still mighty GLE 63 S 4MATIC+. Kicking things off with the big brother of the two, Brabus equips...