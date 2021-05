The rate of innovation in the 21st century is unprecedented. Every existing solution in the physical world has a better alternative in the digital realm. The shift has been beneficial, especially for centralized corporations in the first two decades of the new millennium. The advent of blockchain and the demonstration of its capabilities is proving to be an equalizer. According to Gartner, the business value added by the blockchain would rise to $3.1 trillion by 2030, up from $176 billion in 2025. With this forecast, many venture capitalists now invest in platforms integrating decentralized architectures due to expanding use cases.