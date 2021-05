Porsche offers one of the most elaborate customization options for its cars. Even if you don’t want to buy one, you can simply go to their online configurator to get an idea of the sheer number of options the German automaker offers to personalize a car according to your exact taste. Established in the late 1970s, Porsche’s Sonderwunsch (aka “special wishes”) program has offered its customers of customization options. Porsche wants to take its personalization program to a whole different new level by revamping the Sonderwunsch into a service that will let buyers work directly with engineers and designers to create a one-of-a-kind Porsche. “We want to take our individualization program one, two, or three steps further in two main dimensions,” explained Alexander Fabig, Porsche’s head of individualization and classic, during a roundtable. “The first main dimension is the customer interaction. We want to make customers part of our projec team; they’re the boss. They get their own team of designers, engineers, and project managers.”