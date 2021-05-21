Mets vs. Marlins Series Preview

Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks 5/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Miami Marlins (15-18) will challenge the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-19) in the NL Inter-Division showdown at Chase Field in Phoenix on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 9:40 PM ET. Miami will try to get back after losing their recent duel with the Milwaukee Brewers to a score of 1-2 in the final match of a series on Sunday. Center Fielder Lewis Brinson went 3-for-4 at the dish adding the only home run and RBI for the Marlins in the losing effort. 3rd Baseman Brian Anderson, 1st Baseman Garrett Cooper, and Shortstop Miguel Rojas contributed a base hit apiece as the Miami Marlins trotted out a total of just six hits in the loss. Pitcher Sandy Alcantara gave up one run on five hits and struck six batters out in 6.0 innings pitched, not considering a decision. Pitcher Anthony Bass earned the loss for the Fish dropping his record to 1-3 this season.