On the surface, former Texas A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown and current Los Angeles Rams' defender Aaron Donald don't have much in common when it comes to how they play on the interior. Brown is listed at 6-foot-4 and 322 pounds and was a nosetackle for the Aggies during the last two seasons of his career in Aggieland. He made his living keeping people off of A&M's backers although he was quick off of the ball and a relentless pass rusher (7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2020). His bulk and skill set were good enough to get him drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2021 National Football League draft.