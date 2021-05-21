newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jesse Williams Wasn't the Only Cast Member To Leave 'Grey's Anatomy' After Last Night's Episode

By Emma Baty
Cosmopolitan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[There are spoilers ahead for last night's episode of Grey's Anatomy. If you haven't watched yet, come back to this post at a later date.]. Grey's Anatomy fans were already bracing themselves for Jackson Avery's final episode on the show last night, but they got hit with a one-two punch when another character left totally unexpectedly. Greg Germann, who played Tom Koracick, has also exited the series. Apparently, Germann might make guest appearances on Grey's in the future, but his time as a regular is over.

www.cosmopolitan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Krista Vernoff
Person
Greg Germann
Person
Jesse Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#Show Time#Night Time#Tv Spoilers#Guest Appearances#Color#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Patrick Dempsey Could Return for More 'Grey's Anatomy' If He Gets His Way

Grey's Anatomy fans might get another coveted Mcdreamy cameo if Patrick Dempsey gets the final say. In last week's episode, viewers were finally able to witness Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Dempsey)finally tie the knot in a traditional wedding on the beach. Though it was all in her unconscious dream, the actor reveals he thought the scene was a "beautiful way to close it," even if it means he won't be making any more returns to the show.
TV SeriesMinneapolis Star Tribune

'Grey's Anatomy' scripts are hedging bets because Ellen Pompeo hasn't signed a new contract

Q: Do you have any news on whether "The Blacklist" and "Grey's Anatomy" will be returning next season? Both shows seem to be "winding down" this season (but I hope not!). A: "The Blacklist" has already been renewed for another season. As of this writing, "Grey's Anatomy" has not been renewed but ABC wants it as long as star Ellen Pompeo is there. However, Pompeo is reportedly at the end of her current contract and has not signed off on a new one. That has led to off-camera challenges, with "Grey's" showrunner Krista Vernoff telling the Hollywood Reporter in March that she has been structuring this entire season so it can serve as a series ender if the show does not go on. That may explain why you felt the show was winding down.
TV & VideosNewsTimes

This Longtime 'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Is Leaving the Show

SPOILERS: Do not read this article if you have not watched the May 6 episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.”. Jesse Williams, who has played surgeon Jackson Avery on “Grey’s Anatomy” since the show’s sixth season, will be leaving the ABC medical drama at the end of this season, its 17th. Williams’ final episode, titled “Tradition,” will air on May 20.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Sarah Drew on Helping ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Say Farewell to Jesse Williams (and April)

Grey’s Anatomy brought back fan-favorite Sarah Drew for a reason. The actress, who departed at the end of season 14, returned to the Shondaland medical drama May 6 to help the series say farewell to longtime star Jesse Williams as his final episode of the series will air May 20. Williams and Drew both joined Grey’s Anatomy — as docs Jackson Avery and April Kepner — as recurring players in season six, with the duo promoted to series regulars a year later. Drew departed the series in 2018, splitting the fan-favorite and former couple known as “Japril” for good, though they remained co-parents of a daughter offscreen.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Sandra Oh Explains Why She Won't be Returning to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Dr. Cristina Yang will not be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial. On the premiere episode of the Los Angeles Times' Asian Enough podcast, Sandra Oh said she will not consider making a guest appearance on Grey's Anatomy. "I love it, though," Oh said of the long-running medical drama, on which...
TV SeriesSoap Opera Digest

GREY’S ANATOMY And STATION 19 Renewed

ABC has announced that it has renewed GREY’S ANATOMY for an 18th season, and its spinoff, STATION 19 for a fifth season. Jason George (ex-Michael, SUNSET BEACH) stars as firefighter Ben Warren and Lachlan Buchanan (ex-Kyle, Y&R) recurs as Emmett on STATION 19; GREY’S ANATOMY stars James Pickens, Jr. (ex-Zack, ANOTHER WORLD).
TV & VideosFOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Grey's Anatomy' is coming back for Season 18

Television's longest-running medical drama is still alive and kicking. ABC on Monday announced that "Grey's Anatomy" will return for Season 18. "Station 19," which shares a universe with "Grey's," will also return for a fifth season. "Station 19' and 'Grey's Anatomy' have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes...
TV Seriesthenewstrace.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed Season 18 With Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey

ABC has announced that “Grey’s Anatomy” will be renewed at least through Season 18, with star Ellen Pompeo extending her contract to continue playing Dr. Meredith Grey. The medical drama, currently in its 17th season, is television’s No. 1 entertainment show in the key 18 to 49 demographic among the networks that report ratings, drawing 8.3 million total viewers and a 2.0 in the demo in delayed viewing.
TV SeriesVulture

Death, Taxes, and Grey’s Anatomy Will Continue Into 2022

Unlike most of its characters, Grey’s Anatomy isn’t going to turn up at a dream beach in our minds just yet. The long-running ABC medical drama has been renewed for an astounding 18th season, which will keep the show running until at least the spring of 2022. Variety reports that Ellen Pompeo extended her contract for one year to continue playing Dr. Meredith Grey for the new season, as did fellow co-stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. (One of the show’s longest-tenured actors, Jesse Williams, announced his departure just a few days ago.) Grey’s Anatomy’s renewal comes as a huge sigh of relief for fans, as the show’s fate was up in the air over the past few months: Pompeo, Grey’s titular star, was at the end of her contract, which lead to the showrunner and writers admitting that season 17 could very likely be its last. But it’s not! Isn’t that nice? Thank god Meredith woke up from that COVID coma.
TV Seriesradiojamestown.com

'Grey's Anatomy' says goodbye to yet another cast member

Greg Germann, who has played Dr. Thomas Koracick on Grey's Anatomy for four seasons, has become the third series regular to exit the ABC medical drama during its current 17th season. Germann, who joined Grey’s in a recurring role in its 14th season and was promoted to series regular ahead...