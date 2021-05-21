Jesse Williams Wasn't the Only Cast Member To Leave 'Grey's Anatomy' After Last Night's Episode
[There are spoilers ahead for last night's episode of Grey's Anatomy. If you haven't watched yet, come back to this post at a later date.]. Grey's Anatomy fans were already bracing themselves for Jackson Avery's final episode on the show last night, but they got hit with a one-two punch when another character left totally unexpectedly. Greg Germann, who played Tom Koracick, has also exited the series. Apparently, Germann might make guest appearances on Grey's in the future, but his time as a regular is over.www.cosmopolitan.com