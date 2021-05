Are you planning a trip soon? Do you wish to visit a place that will take your breath away and will help you make some wonderful memories after quite some time in quarantines and curfews? These fantastic waterfalls definitely deserve to be seen at least once in your lifetime, and now it’s the perfect time to pick your destination. Traveling is going to be eased this year, and I bet that all of you are impatiently waiting to grab your passports and go on an adventure. Check out these waterfalls, and see which country is going to be the first one on your list after the Covid-19 restrictions.