Canyon Lake will have much tougher games this week in playing the Needville Blue Jays (22-7) who finished 2nd in District 25-4A. This will be a best of three series with the first pitch being this Thursday. Next contest will be Friday and then, if needed, the final battle happens on Saturday, with all games being at La Grange High School. Both of those first two games will have first pitch at 7:00pm. That Saturday game if needed will start at 12:00 Noon.