AFFORDABLE HOUSING, BUILDING COMMUNITIES, ONE BRICK AT A TIME. Housing has always been a part of the YMCA’s mission. We offer housing to adults and families looking for a clean, safe and affordable place to call home. Affordable housing continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing residents of the North Shore. To meet this need, our Y operates housing facilities in Beverly, Ipswich, Cape Ann and Haverhill, putting a roof over the heads of more than 500 children and adults.