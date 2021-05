I was just joking the other day with the shop owner that we really haven’t seen many, if any, customers bringing in sports cards to sell us lately. That is, by far, one of my favorite job perks. I love rifling through top loaders and three, four and five-row cardboard boxes looking for some buried treasure, whether to add to my collection or for use in the shop. It’s always the shop first, right? (Wink, wink)