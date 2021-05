Thanks in large part to his horror films like The Descent and Dog Soldiers, fans were immensely excited to see director Neil Marshall's take on Hellboy in 2019, though the behind-the-scenes strife was such a setback for the film, Marshall didn't even attend its world premiere, with a number of reports to emerge in the years since its release about creative conflicts with the film. Despite that experience likely turning him off from a big-budget comic book movie, the filmmaker confirmed that he would be willing to return to that world if he could make a Rogue Trooper movie inspired by the character's adventures in 2000AD. Marshall's latest film, The Reckoning, hits Shudder on May 14th.