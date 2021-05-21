‘The View’: Meghan McCain Rips “Sanctimonious Tool” Chris Cuomo for Handling of Andrew Cuomo Accusations
Meghan McCain is accusing CNN anchor Chris Cuomo of "hypocritical" behavior after reports emerged that the journalist participated in calls with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's aides about how to handle sexual misconduct allegations against his brother. On this morning's episode of The View, the conservative co-host ripped Chris for his on-air apology last night in which he told viewers he can't be objective about his family.