‘The View’: Meghan McCain Rips “Sanctimonious Tool” Chris Cuomo for Handling of Andrew Cuomo Accusations

The Cuomo Prime Time host facing no consequences for advising his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his sexual misconduct scandal has rankled the journalism world. Reliable Sources host Stelter suggested one form of punishment: a leave of absence. Stelter asked Columbia University research scholar and CNN contributor Nicole Hemmer whether Cuomo should take a leave of absence over the new reports. “It’s not unusual for people in the media and politicians to have relationships, but if you entangle them, you have to be absolutely cautious about this,” she said. “A leave of absence is a good way to acknowledge the conflicts of interest that are there. This is something that should have happened and certainly should happen going forward if he wants to rebuild his credibility.”