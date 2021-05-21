newsbreak-logo
New Superintendent for Sonoma Valley Unified

Cover picture for the articleSonoma Valley Unified School District have chosen a new superintendent. Board members voted 4 to 1 in favor of Adrian Palazuelos as the next Superintendent for the district. Palazuelos was most recently superintendent of Fillmore School District in Ventura County in March. He starts June 1st and will be replacing former Superintendent Socorro Shiels who was fired last November by the board. The Board of trustees this week also appointed two vice principals at Sonoma Valley High School and a principal at Flowery Elementary.

