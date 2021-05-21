Miss Universe Andrea Misa’s new boyfriend may be a Telemundo reporter

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAndrea Mesa The crown won Miss Universe 2021 And the curiosity to know more about the life of the beauty queen increased exponentially. After his coronation, Mesa’s love life became a matter of controversy. After some photos appeared showing Andrea dressed for the wedding, many thought the now-famous man was married.

www.theclevelandamerican.com
Over the weekend, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned the new Miss Universe at the 69th annual pageant held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood, FL. Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, the 26-year-old completed her degree in software engineering—a male-dominated field—at the University of Autonomous University of Chihuahua. Meza is vegan for both animal welfare and environmental reasons and is an advocate for women’s rights. The new Miss Universe frequently shares her vegan meals with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, including recipes for watermelon ceviche and vegetables with quinoa and tofu.
Andrea Meza posed for her official portrait as the new Miss Universe queen shortly after being crowned. On Instagram, the Miss Universe Organization shared photos of Andrea Meza clad in her red evening gown with the Diamond Crown perched on her head. "The official portrait of Miss Universe 2020 Andrea...
After a 2019 photo of Andrea as a bride spark claims she has broken the rules, the State of Chihuahua's tourism office clarifies that the 2020 winner was not actually married. AceShowbiz - Andrea Meza did not broke Miss Universe' major rule. Just hours after she claimed the coveted 2020 title, the beauty pageant winner got entangled in a controversy due to a surfacing 2019 photo in which she depicted a stunning bride. While many thought it was an indication she is secretly married, she insisted that it was just a prank.
