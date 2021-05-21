AP rookie staffer Emily Wilder fired over ‘biased’ pro-Palestinian tweets
An Associated Press reporter has been fired over pro-Palestinian tweets she posted while in college – and now she insists she’s a victim of “cancel culture.”. Emily Wilder, a former Arizona Republic intern, started as an AP news associate in Phoenix on May 3, but learned just 16 days later that her time at the 174-year-old news agency would abruptly end due to the “clear bias” it says she showed in her social media posts, the Washington Post reported Thursday.nypost.com