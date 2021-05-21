AP rookie staffer Emily Wilder fired over ‘biased’ pro-Palestinian tweets

The young reporter recently fired by the Associated Press says her termination was part of a broader pattern of censorship against pro-Palestine reporters.“I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists – particularly Palestinian journalists and other journalists of color – before me,” Emily Wilder, 22, said in a statement.The journalist had been at her job less than three weeks when she was fired, ostensibly for violating AP’s social media policy. Ms Wilder, however, says AP’s editors would not answer her when she asked which of her posts...