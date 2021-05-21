find the musical note lost in space and Rizmo

A doyenne of French cinema teams up with a relatively new French filmmaker and the result is something entirely French and entirely charming. Perfumes (or the more French Les Parfums) is a sort of grown up, platonic rom-com, the contemporary story of two lost souls who very much shouldn’t like each other but end up working very well together, their unlikely friendship helping each of them evolve in exactly the ways neither of them realized they needed. Emmanuelle Devos, she of nearly 90 acting credits to her name and a two-time César Award winner, brings a breezy sense of authority to Anne, a “nose” who once crafted signature scents for the likes of Dior but is now, after a bit of trauma, relegated to crafting perfumed air for department stores and tourist attractions. Grégory Magne is the writer/director who’s created Anne and all her uptight energy, as well as Guillaume Favre (Grégory Montel, “Call My Agent”), the newly separated chauffeur scrambling to get his life together so he can earn joint custody of the 10-year-old daughter he adores. The two cross paths when Anne needs a driver to her next job, crafting a scent to replicate the smell inside an ancient cave that will soon be replicated for the public to visit and enjoy. Each with their own obstacles and weaknesses, Anne and Guillaume prove a sort of charming odd couple that finds us invested not only in their individual journeys but the one their one together as well.