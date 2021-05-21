newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

find the musical note lost in space and Rizmo

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again we have a new visual challenge for you, which will help you put into practice all your mental skills and concentration, as we did the previous time. with a strange optical illusion of a girl that only a few could stir. You should try it to warm up, because today’s challenge will only be for the most curious.

www.theclevelandamerican.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Note#Toys#Lost In Space#Fun Time#Universe#Earth#Lost Time#Musical Knowledge#Visual Challenges#Fantasy#Arduous Observation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Musicclassicfm.com

Why are there only 12 notes in Western music?

One scale that goes from C to B, with five equivalent flats and sharps in between, makes up pretty much all the melodies in Western music – but how did we get to these 12 notes?. All melodies and harmony in Western music is typically built from just 12 notes.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Finding The Best Electronic Dance Music

Finding the best electronic dance music is important if you are interested in making music and keeping up with what is happening in the industry. There are a lot of new artists and genres coming up, but not all of them have what it takes to be at the top of their game. The best electronic dance music is made by those that really listen and understand what people like and don’t like when it comes to electronic dance music. The best way to find out who is making the best music out there is to check out their music and see what they have to offer. The best way to do that is to look at their website.
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Zsela and the Art of Finding Stillness Through Music

Zsela wears a Chanel tank top, pants, shoes, and bag; her own jewelry. Hair by Malcolm Marquez for Oribe at Opus Beauty; makeup by Holly Silius for Chanel at R3 Management; photo assistant: Jessica Hu. Zsela, a singular talent who is known professionally by just her first name, has been...
Randolph, VTourherald.com

New Kimball Space A Tiny, Fun Find

The art scene in Randolph continues to grow, with the addition of a great new gallery called FLAG, just off N. Main St., close to Kimball Library. Since it’s in a storefront-like building, the gallery has a huge front window, and as I drove into town on N. Main, I first noticed how inviting the natural light from a huge […]
Books & Literatureamicohoops.net

Today there is an online launch of the science fiction book “Ceres” and space rock music

In the Sotavento Library in Puerto Varas and in all major libraries in the country (Chilean Book Fair, Antarctica, Buscalibre.cl, among others) the book “Ceres” by the Puerto Varas-based author José Miguel Martínez is now available. The book consists of nine stories that invite us to discover the nature of life Ceres, A dwarf planet inhabited by humans, cyborgs, and androids. Each story forms a fascinating narrative arc about the origin and future decline of this human colony.
Aerospace & Defensethehighlandernews.com

Stowaway: a little lost in space but still grounded

Being launched into space, three astronauts begin what they believe to be an uncomplicated trip to Mars. Things take a turn when one of the mechanics, who was supposed to stay on Earth, is found unconscious and injured on the ship that has since taken off and is millions of miles from home. His arrival on the ship completely hijacks the intended mission.
Kansas City, KSflatlandkc.org

Art House Extra | ‘Found Wandering Lost’ Finds An Audience

Two hitchers cross paths on a highway in the vast, rolling beauty of the Flint Hills. The intersection of their fundamentally different lives results in a soul-searching thriller. That, in a nutshell, is the set-up for filmmaker Nicholaus James’ debut feature film, “Found Wandering Lost.”. Principal shooting for the film...
Technologymaketecheasier.com

How to Create a Radio Station on Spotify and Find New Music

Spotify is great at identifying your music preferences and suggesting new artists for you to listen to. When doing so, the app takes into account your whole music library, but what if you’re craving more specific recommendations?. Let’s imagine you’ve been listening to a certain track extensively for the last...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Glass Animals Shares Trippy ‘Space Ghost Coast To Coast’ Music Video

Glass Animals has shared the trippy, Max Siedentop-directed music video for “Space Ghost Coast To Coast.” Frontman Dave Bayley stars in the visual, recorded from afar and capturing him from various positions throughout a residential area in London. Throughout the visual, Bayley begins to be distorted in different ways––his head...
ScienceSmithonian

Scientists Find Plutonium Made in Outer Space on Ocean Floor

Scientists studying a hunk of Earth’s crust gathered from deep in the Pacific Ocean have discovered traces of rare forms of plutonium and iron whose chemical makeup suggests they were forged in powerful collisions or explosions in outer space before falling to Earth, reports Nell Greenfieldboyce for NPR. For many...
ReligionPopMatters

Natalie Bergman Finds ‘Mercy’ in Gospel Music and a Higher Power

Many early rockers from the 1950s, such as Ray Charles and Sam Cooke, came out of church singing traditions and secularized the lyrics for commercial success. Songs such as Charles’ “I’ve Got a Woman” and Cooke’s “Lovable” were rewrites of popular gospel songs with the spiritual longing to be closer to god replaced with the expressed physical desire for a woman. Natalie Bergman takes a modern twist on that formula. She writes and sings about her love for god using the tropes of contemporary indie rock as a foundation. Yet there is also something old-fashioned, like the music of the 1950s, in her music.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: In Perfumes, an Unlikely Friendship Helps Two Lost Souls Find Their Way Forward

A doyenne of French cinema teams up with a relatively new French filmmaker and the result is something entirely French and entirely charming. Perfumes (or the more French Les Parfums) is a sort of grown up, platonic rom-com, the contemporary story of two lost souls who very much shouldn’t like each other but end up working very well together, their unlikely friendship helping each of them evolve in exactly the ways neither of them realized they needed. Emmanuelle Devos, she of nearly 90 acting credits to her name and a two-time César Award winner, brings a breezy sense of authority to Anne, a “nose” who once crafted signature scents for the likes of Dior but is now, after a bit of trauma, relegated to crafting perfumed air for department stores and tourist attractions. Grégory Magne is the writer/director who’s created Anne and all her uptight energy, as well as Guillaume Favre (Grégory Montel, “Call My Agent”), the newly separated chauffeur scrambling to get his life together so he can earn joint custody of the 10-year-old daughter he adores. The two cross paths when Anne needs a driver to her next job, crafting a scent to replicate the smell inside an ancient cave that will soon be replicated for the public to visit and enjoy. Each with their own obstacles and weaknesses, Anne and Guillaume prove a sort of charming odd couple that finds us invested not only in their individual journeys but the one their one together as well.
Weight Lossjillianharris.com

I Created Space to Focus on My Health and Lost Over 300 Pounds!

I want to emphasize that regardless of what your relationship is with your body and regardless of where you are in your nutrition/lifestyle journey, the most important thing you can give yourself is love, rest, and care. Growing up, I was always known as the “chubby kid.” Despite that, I...
Musicmixmag.net

Haseeb Iqbal: "DIY spaces are at the root of so many influential music scenes"

Seb Wheeler talks to Haseeb Iqbal about his debut book, Noting Voices, and the crucially important independent venues, festivals and events that it documents. has been immersed in the new UK jazz movement for several years now, frequently having epiphany-inducing moments to the likes of Sons Of Kemet, KOKOROKO and Ezra Collective.
PetsL.A. Weekly

Nancy Mello Shares How You Can Find Your Lost Pet Through an Animal Communicator

The bond between a pet and a human is truly something special. It goes beyond the surface level in a way that you can only really understand when you have an animal that becomes an integral part of your family. It can be difficult to articulate, but with time – there develops a relationship that is not only tangible and affectionate, but transcendent and spiritual. That’s why when a pet goes missing, it can be a very traumatic experience. It’s something we would never want to wish on anyone, but unfortunately it does happen from time to time. And if the initial search doesn’t bear fruit, it can feel like all hope is lost.
Theater & DanceDaily Breeze

Mira Costa drama students find hope in new musical production

The Mira Costa High School Drama/Tech’s latest musical production is one of hope after more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic. The musical revue, titled “Found,” follows the 17-member cast through mundane quarantine activities at home as they sing about their hopes and wishes, including how they dream of being on stage once more — and performing in front of a live audience. It’s a somewhat meta plot, especially since the show was taped and edited into a final product, which will air online for ticket-buyers on several dates beginning with the premiere Friday, May 14.
Pasadena, CApasadenaweekly.com

Jason Achilles Mezilis finds second career in space

When Jason Achilles Mezilis saw the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover land safely, he admits, with a laugh, that he cried like a baby. He had reason to, though. The Studio City, California, musician worked with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena to perfect Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover’s microphone used to record sounds inside the 28-mile-wide (45 kilometers) Jezero Crater.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Ambar Lucid releases new track “Get Lost In The Music” + announces June EP + signs with 300 Entertainment     

May 13, 2021 – Burgeoning artist Ambar Lucid is doing music on her own terms. The Dominican / Mexican songstress has been at the forefront of the new wave of Indie Latinx artists in America and has no plans to slow down. Signing with 300 Entertainment, Ambar unveils a new record “Get Lost In The Music” alongside the announcement of EP, Get Lost In The Music, releasing June 18.