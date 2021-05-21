Is the Federal Reserve finally getting serious about the US digital dollar?

"Here's what it is not: the most dangerous time for investing ever. The fate of the western world's capitalist forces are not at stake because of the current bout of inflation. The U.S. government's debt isn't going to cause the stock market to tumble. A soft landing from this sonic booming economy is more likely than not once supply chains are resolved and unemployment benefits recede. The Fed hasn't tied its hands by making any projections. Only the journalists think that Jay Powell must be held to his amorphous words," Cramer wrote in his Real Money column. "Yet the worries keep piling on. This kind of inflation is part of the reason: it's at the pump, the supermarket, the restaurant, the car dealer and the house hunt. It does feel 360."