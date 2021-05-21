newsbreak-logo
Is the Federal Reserve finally getting serious about the US digital dollar?

By Eden Hayes
theclevelandamerican.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerome Powell, the company’s chairman, promises not to think about putting another cryptocurrency like Bitcoin into circulation. The Federal Reserve has been studying the benefits and costs of introducing a digital dollar in the United States for many years, and says it will focus more on this issue in the coming months. Video message This was announced by the company’s president Jerome Powell this Thursday.

