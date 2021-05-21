Jeanette M. Spencer, 86, of Raymondville

RAYMONDVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jeanette M. Spencer, age 86, passed on Tuesday afternoon on May 18, 2021 at Oswego Hospital. Friends and family may be received on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 pm at St. Raymond’s Church in Raymondville. Burial will be in Visitation Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.