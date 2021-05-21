STEM family fundraising event coming to Lansing this weekend
Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing is hosting a LEGO © Palooza family fundraising event to celebrate STEM education. The event will take place Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on both days.
The Science Center will offer over 20 hands-on LEGO © themed activities including STEM programming, a free-build area, balloon cars, and a zip line challenge.
Michigan State University Federal Credit Union and the Desk Drawer Fund sponsored this event.
Pricing for the event can be found below:
Members:
$5 for adults
$10 for children age 2 and up
FREE for toddlers age 1 or younger
Non-members:
$5 for adults
$12 for children age 2 and up
FREE for toddlers age 1 or younger
Pre-registration is not required but will secure your spot and allow faster admission. More information can be found here .
