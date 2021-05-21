newsbreak-logo
More than 70 officers have left force since January 6, Capitol Police union says

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 70 rank-and-file United States Capitol Police officers have resigned or retired since the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol building, their police union says. “What keeps me awake at night is not the challenge of hiring and training more police officers, but keeping the officers we have right now,” said USCP Labor Committee Chairman Gus Papathanasiou in a statement. “We have many officers on the fence about whether to stay with this department.”

Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Police Week: Clinton's officers have community support, chief says

CLINTON — Sunday kicks off National Police Week, a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others, according to https://nleomf.org/, which is the website of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Capitol Police Members Rebuke Republicans for Abandoning January 6th Commission

The Republican Party has long fashioned itself as the party of law and order, the party that backs the blue, the party that never forgets. But as is the case with pretty much every stance its members take, the GOP’s support for law enforcement only goes so far as it can serve its self interest. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Mitch McConnell made as much clear this week when they came out in opposition to a bipartisan commission into the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, despite the physical and psychological toll it took on the U.S. Capitol Police.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Inspector General says Capitol Police officers were diverted from growing crowd on January 6 to investigate pipe bombs and the force needs a standalone counter-surveillance unit to prevent another attack

Counter-surveillance officers were diverted from monitoring growing crowds around the U.S. Capitol on January 6 to investigate the discovery of pipe bombs, contributing to intelligence failures that allowed a mob to invade the building, according to a federal watchdog. U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton told members of Congress...
Congress & Courtsgovtrackinsider.com

Bill would ban January 6 Capitol Building insurrectionists from holding political office — including, possibly, in Congress

Should that day’s rioters, who broke federal law, be allowed to serve in potential future political positions?. It’s long been one of the more obscure clauses in the Constitution. The Fourteenth Amendment’s Section 3 prevents anybody who currently or previously served in political office, then engaged in insurrection against the United States, from holding political office again.
Congress & Courtslaconiadailysun.com

Why GOP lawmaker's staffer alerted FBI before insurrection

Alex Ferro, a top aide to Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), says he spoke with both the Capitol Police and the FBI on the morning of January 6 after overhearing a man in tactical gear talk about storming the FBI building just hours before the deadly insurrection. CNN's Jim Acosta speaks with the Florida congressman about what his staffer observed while the pair were standing inside the lobby of the Hyatt Regency near Capitol Hill.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Lawmakers worry the toxic atmosphere on Capitol Hill will follow them home, raising safety concerns

As House members head out of Washington for three weeks, anger at each other is turning into fear of what could await them back home. Tensions among lawmakers have been running high since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob and have only increased in recent weeks. The two parties are clashing over how to investigate what transpired that day and whether, or how, to ease precautions put in place to keep members and staff safe during the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsFrankfort Times

AP FACT CHECK: Senate GOP misrepresents Jan. 6 riot panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a showdown vote looming, Senate Republicans are misrepresenting the timeline of a proposed independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. The House easily approved the bill last week with 35 Republicans signing on. But the measure faces an uncertain fate in the evenly...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

‘They would’ve murdered Senators:’ Eric Swalwell on if Capitol Insurrectionists hadn’t been stopped by Capitol Police

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing on the Trump administration's preparations and response to the Capitol Insurrection. Former Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller in his written testimony said he, "personally believed Trump's comments encouraged the protestors," but omitted that phrase from his remarks. California Rep. Eric Swalwell said, “it’s so frustrating to watch this and hear my colleagues try to erase history” on the conduct of GOP congressmen in the hearing.
New York City, NYTech Dirt

New York Police Union Tells NYPD End Of Qualified Immunity Will Force Officers To... Act Lawfully

One of the NYPD's unions -- the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) -- is feeling ways about stuff again. Last month, the New York City Council passed a number of police reforms which included taking away qualified immunity as a defense in civil lawsuits filed in local courts. The bill has yet to receive the governor's signature, but the SBA is already making its unhappiness known.