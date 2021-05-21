Kim Kardashian Was ‘Worried’ About Son Saint, 5, After Positive COVID-19 Test
Nearly one year after news broke that Kanye West battled COVID-19, Kim Kardashian revealed their 5-year-old son, Saint, also tested positive for the coronavirus. “Sainty just tested positive for COVID, and [his 7-year-old sister], North, is saying she’s feeling sick,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, said in a preview for the Thursday, May 27, episode of the E! show. “I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried.”www.usmagazine.com