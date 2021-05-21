newsbreak-logo
Alton, IL

Centenarian Recalls AMH School of Nursing

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 3 days ago
ALTON – A birthday party held in suburban Los Angeles recently has strong connections to the history of Alton Memorial Hospital. Minola (Lueking) Jackson turned 100 years old on April 16, with a party including friends, relatives and city officials from Lakewood, CA. The centenarian, a Wood River native, was able to look back at a long, happy life – with one of the key chapters being her time as a student at the Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was among the first

www.riverbender.com
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
East Alton, IL
RiverBender.com

East Alton Fire Department Marks 100th Anniversary On Friday, May 28, 2021

EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department has a considerable amount to be proud of this week as Friday, May 21, 2021, is the day of its 100th anniversary. On May 28, 1921, the East Alton Fire Department started its journey. For a century, the East Alton Fire Department members have served their community in strong fashion. East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley has a long history as a firefighter/first responder and he said he is so proud of all those who have served in the department for the 100 Continue Reading
Jersey County, IL
RiverBender.com

St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School First Responder Day Provides Valuable Lessons For Children

JERSEY - St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School recently had a First Responder Day that fascinated school children with a special Survival Flight helicopter visit and a visit from various other important first responders throughout the Jersey County area. Nathan Bishop, Founder of the Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance Association, coordinated first responders from the Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance, Jerseyville Police Department, Jerseyville Fire Department, Jersey County Sheriff Department Continue Reading
Granite City, IL
RiverBender.com

Wilson Second-Grade Teacher Sarah Corzine Coordinates Benefit For Stray Animals In Granite City

GRANITE CITY - Wilson second-grade teacher Sarah Corzine is coordinating the Wilson School Learning project through the end of May to benefit stray animals in Granite City. Corzine is collecting supplies, donations and services for Granite City APA, Pound Pets, Inc. and Journey Home GSD Rescue. To help support the project, please contact Mrs. Corzine at sarah.corzine@gcsd9.net. Continue Reading
Granite City, IL
RiverBender.com

GCSD9 Announces Summer Food Service Program

GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced plans for its summer food service program, which is set to begin on Monday, June 7. Breakfast and lunch distribution will only occur at three schools: Granite City High School, Lake Educational Support Services Center and Prather Elementary School. Students/guardians can pick up meals daily at designated times: Granite City High School 3148 Fehling Road June 7-August 13 (Monday-Friday) 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Lak Continue Reading
East Alton, IL
RiverBender.com

NGRREC Opens Its Doors for June 15 Neighbor Nights

EAST ALTON – For the first time in more than a year, the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center will welcome visitors, giving the public the option of attending June Neighbor Nights in person or virtually. For this hybrid Neighbor Nights event, NGRREC sm is teaming up with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) as part of the From the Ground Up: Increasing Water Security through Public Awareness, Knowledge and Professional Development grant to educate the public Continue Reading
Chicago, IL
RiverBender.com

May is Childhood Drowning Prevention Month: Illinois DCFS releases PSA

CHICAGO – Memorial Day marks the unofficial beginning of summer, and as the country begins to reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic, families will once again be heading to beaches, lakes and backyard pool parties to beat the heat. Illinois DCFS is releasing a new public service announcement to remind parents of the importance of constantly supervising their children when they are in or near water. In 2020, 17 Illinois children lost their lives to accidental drowning: nine in pools, four Continue Reading
Saint Clair County, IL
RiverBender.com

St. Clair County Transit District Debuts New Trolley at Scott Air Force Base, Honoring Servicemen and Women

BELLEVILLE - In advance of Memorial Day, the St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) today debuted its new SCCTD Trolley at Scott Air Force Base (SAFB). Designed to honor local servicemen and women, the SCCTD Trolley will replace the service vehicles on both the 21 and 21X Shuttle Routes currently offered at SAFB. The cost to ride is $1. The SCCTD Trolley is a 29.5-foot Gillig bus that has been retrofitted as a cable car classic. The trolley’s exterior features silhouettes of aircraft Continue Reading
Alton, IL
RiverBender.com

'Class Of Great Resilience:' Alton High School Honors Its Seniors With Parade Friday Night

SEE VIDEO: ALTON - Alton High School had another special Senior Parade Friday night staged on Discovery Parkway with a drive around the Liberty Bank Amphitheater and eventually down State Street in Alton. Redbird led the parade, followed by new Alton Mayor David Goins and his wife, then the proud seniors in vehicles with parents. The Alton Police Department was the escort for the parade. The parade began at 7 p.m. and was once again a strong celebration for a senior class that Alton Continue Reading
Cahokia, IL
RiverBender.com

Cahokia Mounds Indian Market Days to be Held June 4-6

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Are you looking for great gifts, beautiful jewelry or art for your home as well as a way to honor the work of Native artists? If so, be sure to visit the annual Indian Market Days at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site June 4-6. The market will showcase artisans and their artistry from a variety of tribal nations, including Navajo, Zuni, Hopi, Cherokee, Oglala Sioux, Santo Domingo, Oneida, Creek, Comanche, and Kiowa. Artists’ work includes paintings, drawings, baskets Continue Reading
Edwardsville, IL
RiverBender.com

American Legion Post 199 Presents School Awards

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 awarded The American Legion School Award to 12 area students graduating in 2021. Seniors from Edwardsville High School and Metro East Lutheran High School, as well as, 8th grade graduating students from St. Boniface Catholic School, St. Mary's Catholic School, Trinity Lutheran School and Lincoln Middle School, were recognized by The American Legion for exhibiting six qualities; courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. Continue Reading
Madison County, IL
RiverBender.com

Madison County Coroner Identifies Body Found In River At Phillips 66 Loading Dock As 27-Year-Old Bethalto Man

HARTFORD - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reported late Friday night that an investigation into a body that was recovered from the Mississippi River in Hartford is underway. The body was located by barge employees in the river at the Phillips 66 Loading Dock, Hartford, IL at 4:40 p.m. Friday. The decedent has been identified as one: Edward J. Mahoney White/Male, 27 YOA Bethalto, IL., 62010 Mahoney was reported missing by his family in November 2020. Mahoney’s missing person Continue Reading
Alton, IL
RiverBender.com

Firefighters Extinguish Railroad Ties Fire Behind Stutz Excavating

FOSTERBURG - Fosterburg Fire Protection District firefighters were joined by Cottage Hills, Godfrey Fire Protection District and Brighton firefighters in battling railroad ties on fire on Friday evening behind Stutz Excavating at 3837 Fosterburg Road in Alton. The Fosterburg Fire Chief said the various firefighters were able to get the fire under control and no one was injured. Stutz Excavating also provided assistance to firefighters at the scene. Continue Reading
Alton, IL
RiverBender.com

Deputy Chief Franke Praises Alton Firefighters For Quick Work/Saving Home With Heavy Flames

ALTON - Alton Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Belle Street in Alton on Friday night and when they arrived, Deputy Chief Rob Franke said they saw flames and smoke coming from a room in the home. The firefighters attacked the blaze and the deputy chief said in 10 minutes or so had it under control. East Alton Fire Department and Godfrey Fire Protection District were called to assist, but called off because it was under control in rapid fashion. Deputy Chief Franke praised his firefighters Continue Reading
Alton, IL
RiverBender.com

Nearly $65,000 Christmas Wonderland Community Donations Announced

ALTON - Visitors flocked to Christmas Wonderland in Alton in record numbers during the 2020 holiday season and that success means the volunteer organization was able to increase its donations to local organizations. Nearly $65,000 in donations has been distributed to 53 civic organizations courtesy of the Grandpa Gang and Christmas Wonderland, a direct result of strong holiday seasonal visitors to the landmark Alton attraction. “We are so pleased with the financial support we received Continue Reading
Alton, IL
RiverBender.com

Barham, Brown, Taylor, Introduce Youth To New Life Skills With Inner City Gardening Project

ALTON - Community activist Abe Lee Barham, also the Miles Davis Festival chairman, has had a dream of establishing an inner city garden in Alton. Barham's dream has become a reality and the new program is underway sponsored by the Alton Housing Authority and Theodora Farms. The new Inner City Gardening Project will be done on a Dooley lot in the Alton Housing Authority area. Barham said the Housing Authority agreed to let him use four youth, 13-15 years old to teach them about how to garden. Li Continue Reading
Alton, IL Telegraph

Alton firefighters learn with burns

ALTON — Alton firefighters on Monday used a derelict house to help train on how to save lives. Illinois Fire Service Institute instructors Matt Preston and Josh Byrd guided the firefighters through the training, including a “rescue” of a dummy found during a search of a smoke filled house in the 700 block of Park Street.
Alton, IL
RiverBender.com

Videos Included: Trinity River Music Festival Raises Largest Amount Ever For Trinity's Way Organization

SEE VIDEOS: COTTAGE HILLS - The Trinity River Music Festival was once again a large success at the Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678 on Friday and Saturday. The festival raised $7,785 for Trinity’s Way, an organization dedicated to carrying on Trinity M. Buel's legacy of kindness and compassion for animals and the environment. Buel was killed on February 17, 2018, in a two-vehicle crash at Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster Lane, shortly after getting off work at Alton Stea Continue Reading
Madison County, IL Telegraph

County plans more COVID-19 clinics this week

WOOD RIVER — The Madison County Health Department on Saturday reported 168,170 total COVID-19 vaccinations so far. MCHD officials said 85,708 county residents — or 32.4% of the county’s population — are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That number is expected to grow as the MCHD offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics at three locations this week and will now vaccinate children as young as 12.