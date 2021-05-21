newsbreak-logo
Olathe, KS

119th Street bridge over I-35 closing for 90 days starting in June

By Juan Cisneros
fox4kc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLATHE, Kan. — Starting June 1, the 119th Street bridge over Interstate Highway 35 will be closed for 90 days. The closure is part of the I-35 and 119th Street Improvement Project that is aimed at improving efficiency of an area that sees a unique combination of freight, industrial, office, entertainment and residential traffic.

fox4kc.com
