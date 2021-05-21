BeachLife Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Jane’s Addiction, Cage the Elephant and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Redondo Beach's BeachLife Festival has revealed its 2021 eclectic lineup. Los Angeles' very own Janes Addiction will headline the three-day festival alongside Counting Crows and Ziggy and Stephen Marley, who will also be playing Bob Marley songs through his set. Other acts include Cage the Elephant, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Silversun Pickups, Gary Clark Jr., Portugal. The Man and Thievery Corporation to name a few. Check out the full lineup below.