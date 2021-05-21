newsbreak-logo
An Astonishing Number Of People Think They Could Beat A Kangaroo In A Fight

By Brett Stayton
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a debate I know nearly every man has pondered with his buddies after a few beers. I assume it’s probably something that ladies spend a lot of time discussing at wine nights too… “What’s the toughest wild animal you think you can beat up?” Luckily, very few people ever actually have to fight animals, either recreationally or in self defense. In my opinion, animals would win in way more fights than people give them credit for, especially just matched […] The post An Astonishing Number Of People Think They Could Beat A Kangaroo In A Fight first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

www.whiskeyriff.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
