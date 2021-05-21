MOD SUN Releases New Cinematic Visual For “Amnesia” With Cameo From Avril Lavigne

If you still aren’t sure about this right now hottest denim trend – the oversized and totally loose fitting jeans – then check out Avril Lavigne here sporting a pair. We agree that this denim style isn’t just for everybody, but there are those of us out there who can’t get enough of the loose fit style. Like, for instant, even Good American, known for their size inclusive skinnies and straight legs, just recently came out with some oversized loose fit jeans and they have sold out twice already since they launched. But don’t worry, you can still get on the waiting list! We will be reviewing these jeans ASAP, so stay tuned 🙂