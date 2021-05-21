MOD SUN Releases New Cinematic Visual For “Amnesia” With Cameo From Avril Lavigne
MOD SUN releases what could be his best video to date for “Amnesia”. The video is shot more like a movie with a crazed out, older pop-punk fan that reminds us of Ms. Havisham from the book/movie Great Expectations. The elderly, female fan captures MOD SUN, puts him on display as a piece of art and has him perform for her lavish dinner party friends. The video starts where “Flames” left off. Avril Lavigne and MOD SUN are both standing at the current grave site for Internet Killed The Rockstar and ending in the same spot giving the viewer a vibe that MOD SUN is living a similar life to Phil, played by Bill Murray, in the movie Groundhog Day.substreammagazine.com