NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and Treasury Regulation 5f.103-2(f)(2) and other applicable laws and Treasury Regulations, a public hearing will be held by the Mississippi Home Corporation (the “Issuer”) on June 7, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., Mississippi time, at its offices located at 735 Riverside Drive, Jackson, Mississippi 39202, for the purpose of providing a reasonable opportunity for interested individuals to express their views, either orally or in writing, on the proposed issuance and sale by the Issuer of its multifamily housing revenue bonds in one or more tax-exempt and/or taxable series in an amount not to exceed $9,500,000 (the “Bonds”), in order to finance the Project hereinafter described.