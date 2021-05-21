newsbreak-logo
GOHSEP monitoring gulf disturbance, asks residents to plan ahead

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is closely monitoring a tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico.

GOHSEP says that as of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives the disturbance a 40 percent chance of development before it moves inland Friday evening.

Forecasters say the impact will be continued rainfall over portions of the state. Much of the rainfall is expected over Southwest Louisiana. See more from the KATC weather team here.

GOHSEP continues to urge everyone to report their damage from the flooding earlier this week. That process can be done at www.damage.la.gov .

The survey will help local and state emergency managers collect data to move forward with the recovery process. Reporting to the survey does not replace reporting damage to a person’s insurance agency.

Anyone impacted by the severe weather should fill out the survey to report damage. This includes structures only, not vehicles. The survey is voluntary and does not guarantee any federal disaster relief assistance. Call 211 if need assistance completing the survey.

GOHSEP is also reminding residents to prepare now for future tropical threats and severe weather.

Hurricane season officially starts in less than two weeks. The state says plans can be made at www.getagameplan.org .

The encourage residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as a first step. Emergency supplies should also be checked and a emergency communications plan in place for friends and family.

They also say that now is a great time to conduct an insurance checkup.

"We encourage everyone to get flood insurance, regardless whether it is required for your home. Examine other factors with all your insurance policies to make sure you understand what’s covered, the level of coverage and your deductibles."

As the flash flood threat remains in many regions of the state, check www.511la.org for information on road closures. Avoid flooded roadways and use caution if you must travel while these dangerous continue.

