IIROC Trading Halt - NFG

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) - Get Report (" Rexford" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock, by the forward purchasers (as defined below) or their affiliates in connection with the forward sale agreements described below, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $500.4 million, before deducting estimated offering expenses. The shares may be offered by the underwriters from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the NYSE, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.