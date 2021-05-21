newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

IIROC Trading Halt - NFG

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: New Found Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NFG

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 12:14 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
247
Followers
16K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfg#Vancouver#Equity Investment#National Debt#Cnw#New Found Gold Corp#Nfg#Trading Halts#Tsx Venture Symbol#Company#Bc#Vancouver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Burcon to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2021) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN) (OTCQB: BUROF) ("Burcon or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce the Company's common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq"). Trading of Burcon's shares on the Nasdaq is expected to begin at the market open on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 under the symbol "BRCN".
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Aurora Cannabis To Begin Trading On The The Nasdaq Global Select Market On May 25, 2021 At Market Open

EDMONTON, AB, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the " Company" or " Aurora") (NASDAQ | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced that it has completed the transfer of its stock exchange listing to The Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") after the market close today.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AMTD International Inc.: SGX Rule 210(1)(B)(I) Disclosure

AMTD International Inc. (" AMTD International" or the " Company") (NYSE: HKIB; SGX: HKB), a NYSE and SGX-ST dual-listed company, has previously undertaken to conduct future placement through an offering of Class A Shares in Singapore (with such Class A Shares to be held through CDP) within 12 months from the date of its secondary listing on the Mainboard of the SGX-ST on 8 April 2020 following rule 210(1)(B)(I) of SGX-ST.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bankshares Raises Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.30

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 price target on shares of Nevada Copper and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,125 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $90,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CIBC Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock. LB has been the subject of a number of other research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FOMO CORP. EXECUTES COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TRITON FUNDS LP

Chicago IL, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. ( https://www.fomoworldwide.com - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce it has executed a common stock purchase agreement with Triton Funds LP ("Triton" - https://www.tritonfunds.com/), a Delaware limited partnership. Under the terms of the agreement, Triton will purchase a number of Securities from FOMO CORP. having an aggregate value of $4,000,000 after a Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC.
Labor IssuesPosted by
TheStreet

GrafTech Announces Secondary Offering Of Common Stock By Existing Stockholder

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) - Get Report ("GrafTech" or the "Company") today announced that an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners LP, members of the Brookfield consortium that has an existing ownership interest in GrafTech, intends, subject to market conditions, to offer 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. The selling stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. GrafTech is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering. The underwriter will offer the shares from time to time for sale through negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

MSD Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Shares Of Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing May 20, 2021

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSD Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MSDAU) (the "Company" or "us") announced that, commencing May 20, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 57,500,000 units, completed on March 29, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Those units that are not separated at the election of the holder will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "MSDAU," and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "MSDA" and "MSDAW," respectively. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of 9,000,000 Shares Of Common Stock

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) - Get Report (" Rexford" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock, by the forward purchasers (as defined below) or their affiliates in connection with the forward sale agreements described below, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $500.4 million, before deducting estimated offering expenses. The shares may be offered by the underwriters from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the NYSE, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.680 EPS. NYSE:BRC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on...
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.01.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

National Bankshares Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$15.00

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.75 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.82.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 131.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 4.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares shot up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. 11,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,401,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24. Several...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $12.06 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.15% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mannatech Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend

Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) - Get Report, a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, payable on Monday, June 14, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The dividend demonstrates a commitment to rewarding shareholders and encouraging long-term investment in Mannatech's common stock.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SDLP - Seadrill Partners LLC Announces Emergence From Chapter 11

LONDON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Partners LLC (" Seadrill" or the " Company") announces today (the " Effective Date") that it has emerged from Chapter 11 after successfully completing its reorganization pursuant to its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization (the " Plan"). All conditions precedent to the restructuring contemplated by the Plan have been satisfied or otherwise waived.