The Philippines second most active volcano spewed steam-laden plumes reaching 1 kilometre high following days of volcanic earthquakes, officials said. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has monitored hundreds of quakes since last week at Taal Volcano in Batangas province, 66 km south of Manila. "Low-level background tremors" have also persisted since April 8, the institute said in its bulletin.