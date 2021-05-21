I-95 reopens after being closed due to smoke from 800-acre fire

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reopened a busy stretch of I-95 in Brevard County.

Troopers had closed both northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 near the Brevard-Indian River County line Friday morning, after smoke from an 800-acre wildfire near the Brevard-Indian River County line caused safety concerns.

Crews with the Florida Forest Service and Indian River County were still working Friday afternoon to bring the fire, dubbed the “Tree Frog Fire,” under control.

For about six hours, the Florida Highway Patrol had to route northbound traffic off at CR-512 and southbound traffic at the St. John’s Heritage Parkway exit to get around the closure.

Late Friday afternoon, the Florida Forest Service deployed a task force from the Panhandle and Big Bend regions to assist in battling the wildfire.

Despite no homes being threatened, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried cautions residents to stay vigilant.

“All residents and travelers in the vicinity of the Tree Frog Fire should closely monitor the media for updates on the wildfire and road conditions. Together, we can help ensure the safety of our families, communities and firefighters,” Fried said.

Officials said while the actual cause of the fire is under investigation, they believe a campfire may have been responsible.

FHP says they will monitor the roadway throughout the night.

