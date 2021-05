Bitcoin investors are getting younger by the day, and a local investor, Chad Bronkowzki, member of the only fraternity at his community college was confused when Bitcoin’s price tumbled this past week. “I didn’t know it could go down to be honest, Elon Musk said it is gonna be a billion dollars or something, so I figured buying a lot of Bitcoin would save me for having to work for my douchebag Dad, so yeah I mean I’m down a lot of money but it can go back up for sure I think.”