Motilal Oswal completes first close of fifth real estate fund

By Kali Persall
irei.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE) has completed a first close of its fifth real estate fund, India Realty Excellence Fund V (IREF V), according to Mint. IREF V, which was established as an alternative investment fund, has raised INR 6.5 billion ($85.7 million) against a target of INR 8 billion ($105.5 million) and is planning to secure the remaining funds over the next couple of months. The outpouring of capital came from high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

#Investment Fund#Capital Investment#Capital Cities#Motilal Oswal Real Estate#Iref#Mint#Construction Finance#Bangalore#Chennai#Pune#Inr#Repeat Investors#Hyderabad#Family Offices#Launch#January#Post Approval Projects#Oswal Completes
