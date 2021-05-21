Motilal Oswal completes first close of fifth real estate fund
Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE) has completed a first close of its fifth real estate fund, India Realty Excellence Fund V (IREF V), according to Mint. IREF V, which was established as an alternative investment fund, has raised INR 6.5 billion ($85.7 million) against a target of INR 8 billion ($105.5 million) and is planning to secure the remaining funds over the next couple of months. The outpouring of capital came from high-net-worth individuals and family offices.irei.com