newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Mortal Kombat 2: One WWE Star Really Wants To Play Johnny Cage

By Jamil David
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mortal Kombat delivered the violent fights and mayhem fans expected while establishing a possible franchise that will continue the story and bring in even more iconic characters into the fold. Mortal Kombat featured some insane fatalities and featured a truly badass performance as Sub-Zero from Joe Taslim. The video game adaption did leave out a couple of important characters, saving them for the possible sequel and one WWE star really wants to play Johnny Cage.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miz
Person
Joe Taslim
Person
The Miz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Marvel Tv#Star#Super Nintendo#Mortal Kombat Kano#Marvel Movies#Mortal Kombat#Martial Artist#Man#Love#Video#Tv Obsessive#Sub Zero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Scorpion Will Reportedly Have A Much Bigger Role In Mortal Kombat 2

Ever since making his first appearance in a Hollywood blockbuster as part of Tom Cruise’s The Last Samurai, Hiroyuki Sanada has been near the top of the list any time productions find themselves on the hunt for a grizzled Japanese badass, which is fairly understandable when the 60 year-old has a face that looks like it was chiseled out of granite and boasts almost half a century of martial arts training under his belt.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds' (Literally) On-Brand Response To Mortal Kombat Rumors Shows What He'd Look Like As Johnny Cage

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Spoiler alert for Mortal Kombat. With theaters reopening and cinephiles returning to the movies, there have been a few major blockbuster releases. The most recent was Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat, which also arrived in homes thanks to HBO Max. The final scene set up a sequel and the inclusion of fan favorite fighter Johnny Cage. There’s been some calls for Ryan Reynolds to play the role, and his response is literally on brand, while also showing how he might look in the role.
Movieshypebeast.com

Ryan Reynolds Teases What He Could Look Like As Johnny Cage

With the success of the Mortal Kombat movie, fans are already eager for a sequel. One thing that fans would like to see in the next film (Slight Spoiler Ahead) was brought on by the last scene when our heroes must look for more warriors and the camera zooms in to a Johnny Cage promotional poster. Hinting of a possible Johnny Cage-focused sequel, the Internet was lit up with fans demanding that Ryan Reynolds be the man for the job.
Video Gamesfemalefirst.co.uk

Review: Mortal Kombat doesn’t need a tournament to shine

It’s not quite a flawless victory, but it’s entertaining all the same. It’s fair to say that movies based on video game franchises have a less-than-impressive history. The majority of the time, critics and fans are agreed in their mostly-negative opinions of the film that ends up on the big screen, though there have been some notable exceptions as of late, such as the Sonic the Hedgehog live-action flick.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

5 Reasons Why I Would Still Rather Re-Watch The Old Mortal Kombat Movie Rather Than The New One

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. So, yeah. I saw the recent Mortal Kombat and, well… I’d still rather watch the 1995 movie. I know, I know. It’s super cheesy, and the special effects don’t hold up, but still. I’d rather re-watch that first Paul W.S. Anderson movie starring Christopher Lambert and Robin Shou than the 2021 reboot starring Joe Taslim and Lewis Tan, and I don’t know why.
Video Gamesfandomwire.com

7 Video Games That’ll Make Better Movies Than Mortal Kombat

Mr. Buzkill said what he said and it’s seven, I repeat, seven games! That will without a shodow of doubt be far better than any Mortal Kombat movie. Blashephmy! Buzkill understands, fellow reader, because Mortal Kombat is a fantastic videogame franchise with an equally fantastic first movie… That’s sort of fantastic in its own special cheesy action movie way. With a dash of 90’s nostalgia to top it all off. As simple of a premise Mortal Kombat is, it continues to be a fincial flop or flop among critics/fans. The answe to this solution is stop making something so simple into something deeper than what it is. Mortal Kombat is fun but it’ll always be stuck in the B movie category no matter how much money Hollywood throws directors. Instead this article will focus on videogames that have the most potential for talented writers and directors to create some awesome movies. These videogames will primarily be based on translation, in other words how well the game’s story can transfer to the big screen. So the reader may not see some of their favorite mainstream videogames.
Video GamesComicBook

The Mortal Kombat Reboot Should Lead to a Street Fighter Reboot

After years of waiting, the Mortal Kombat reboot film officially released last month to what by all accounts was a pretty successful debut given the oddities of the past year and the continued COVID-19 pandemic. It did well at the box office on its opening weekend considering the challenges it faced, and a whole bunch of people seem to have watched it on HBO Max. Honestly? It feels like a sequel to the film is more of a “when” and not an “if” conversation at the moment. But if there’s one thing beyond a sequel that the recent Mortal Kombat reboot movie should lead to, it’s a Street Fighter reboot movie.
Video GamesThe Ringer

The ‘Mortal Kombat’ Exit Survey

Mortal Kombat is back in a big way. The new movie, which debuted on HBO Max and in theaters this past weekend, led the way for the strongest week at the box office since cinemas were shuttered last year. And not only was it immensely popular—it kicked up a lot of nostalgic feelings for people who grew up on the video game series. Here, the Ringer staff break down everything we loved (or didn’t) about the new Mortal Kombat and what we’d want to see out of the sequel.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Ryan Reynolds’ Mortal Kombat Tweet

Mortal Kombat has stabbed, punched, and sliced its way into our hearts. Fans of the game franchise are loving the faithful way the characters and tone were brought to the big screen and the very healthy box office is a good hint that mainstream audiences are interested in seeing several flavors of magic ninja dismember one another.
Moviesarcamax.com

'Mortal Kombat's' Joe Taslim reveals hidden talents and his dream director wish list

If you've seen Joe Taslim's punishing moves in action hits like "The Raid" and "Fast & Furious 6," you can picture him handily wreaking havoc in Warner Bros.' R-rated "Mortal Kombat" as Sub-Zero, the video game assassin famous for eviscerating his enemies in gory fashion. But even action superfans might not guess that between filming intense fights and those brutal fatalities on set in Australia, the Indonesian actor and martial artist could be found in his hotel room playing guitar covers of '90s R&B love songs by Babyface, Toni Braxton and Brian McKnight.
Video Gamesdeltacollegian.net

‘Mortal Kombat’ leaves some viewers in the dark

HBO Max’s newest big release is a video game turned movie, “Mortal Kombat.” The movie premiered on the streaming service on April 23. With films adapted from video games there are certain expectations for fans of the video game going into the movie, but of course just as the movie adaptations of books there are going to be some differences and not every fan will be satisfied.
Video GamesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mortal Kombat Director Clarifies NC-17 Comments

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. After a year of movie delays, blockbusters are finally starting to be released. Warner Bros. has been putting out its new movies in both theaters and HBO Max simultaneously, including Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat. The video game adaptation was a grisly R-rated romp, although the filmmaker recently clarified comments about the project getting slapped with the rare NC-17.