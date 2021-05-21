Mortal Kombat 2: One WWE Star Really Wants To Play Johnny Cage

Mr. Buzkill said what he said and it’s seven, I repeat, seven games! That will without a shodow of doubt be far better than any Mortal Kombat movie. Blashephmy! Buzkill understands, fellow reader, because Mortal Kombat is a fantastic videogame franchise with an equally fantastic first movie… That’s sort of fantastic in its own special cheesy action movie way. With a dash of 90’s nostalgia to top it all off. As simple of a premise Mortal Kombat is, it continues to be a fincial flop or flop among critics/fans. The answe to this solution is stop making something so simple into something deeper than what it is. Mortal Kombat is fun but it’ll always be stuck in the B movie category no matter how much money Hollywood throws directors. Instead this article will focus on videogames that have the most potential for talented writers and directors to create some awesome movies. These videogames will primarily be based on translation, in other words how well the game’s story can transfer to the big screen. So the reader may not see some of their favorite mainstream videogames.