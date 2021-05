OTTAWA, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO", or the "Company") (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced it has filed a new preliminary short form base shelf prospectus for debt securities (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company has also announced a planned, corresponding reduction to the final base shelf prospectus for equity securities filed on May 11, 2021, (the "Equity Base Shelf Prospectus") with securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Equity Registration Statement") with the SEC.