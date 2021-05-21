Ardagh S A : Consolidated financial statements (Form 6-K)

On May 19, 2021, Ardagh Group S.A. (the 'Company') held its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'AGM') and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'EGM') by way of proxy without physical presence of shareholders in accordance with the Luxembourg law of September 23, 2020, as amended. At the AGM, the Company's shareholders voted on seven proposals and at the EGM, the Company's shareholders voted on two proposals, as set forth below, each of which is described in detail in the proxy statement filed by the Company and available on the Company's website. Each of the seven proposals was approved at the AGM by an affirmative vote exceeding a simple majority of the votes validly cast by the shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM, and each of the two proposals was approved at the EGM by an affirmative vote exceeding two thirds of the votes validly cast by the shareholders entitled to vote at the EGM. The percentage of the number of votes cast as 'for' each proposal exceeded 99%.