Ardagh S A : Consolidated financial statements (Form 6-K)

 3 days ago

On May 19, 2021, Ardagh Group S.A. (the 'Company') held its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'AGM') and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'EGM') by way of proxy without physical presence of shareholders in accordance with the Luxembourg law of September 23, 2020, as amended. At the AGM, the Company's shareholders voted on seven proposals and at the EGM, the Company's shareholders voted on two proposals, as set forth below, each of which is described in detail in the proxy statement filed by the Company and available on the Company's website. Each of the seven proposals was approved at the AGM by an affirmative vote exceeding a simple majority of the votes validly cast by the shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM, and each of the two proposals was approved at the EGM by an affirmative vote exceeding two thirds of the votes validly cast by the shareholders entitled to vote at the EGM. The percentage of the number of votes cast as 'for' each proposal exceeded 99%.

BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 MAXLINEAR INC For: May 20 Filed by: LITCHFIELD STEVEN G

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each restricted stock unit ("RSU") represents a contingent right to receive one share of MaxLinear, Inc. Common...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million. Several equities analysts recently...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.05 million. Switch stock opened at $19.14 on...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Bausch Health (BHC) Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") announced today that it has priced its previously announced offering of $1.6 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be sold to investors at a price of 100% of the principal amount thereof. The proceeds from the offering of the Notes, along with cash on hand, are expected to be used to fund the Company's offer to purchase (the "Tender Offer") any and all of its outstanding 7.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") and to pay related fees, premiums and expenses. If, following the consummation of the Tender Offer, any of the 2024 Notes remain outstanding, the Company will use the remaining net proceeds of the offering of the Notes to redeem such 2024 Notes (the "Redemption").
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. RPM has been the topic of a number of...
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.01.
Softwarebaseballnewssource.com

Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

5/19/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report sales of $240.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.29 million. DraftKings reported sales of $70.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 239.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Annovis Bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Berwyn, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2021) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $50.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $50,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Anaconda Mining Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Anaconda Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$101.56 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post $101.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.04 million and the highest is $102.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report $96.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.77 million and the lowest is $94.07 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million. Shares of NASDAQ TLMD traded...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce $61.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. AtriCure posted sales of $40.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$16.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $16.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $19.03 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock. Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.94. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.